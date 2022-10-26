The world of transportation is changing every day as the immediate need is driving the innovation of new emerging technologies. From small, local courier services to contactless driverless vehicles and drones that deliver packages, here are 10 companies revolutionizing the transportation industry.

10 Companies Revolutionizing the Transportation Industry

Source: Shutterstock

Uber

Uber's mission is to provide dependable transportation to everyone, everywhere. Started in 2010 with a simple goal in mind: how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? Six years and over two billion trips later, Uber was able to completely disrupt the taxi industry by offering lower prices, faster and higher-quality service, and greater transparency in terms of selecting drivers and determining fares.

Uber is already available in the Middle East in Dubai, Cairo, Alexandria, Amman, Casablanca, Riyadh, Jeddah, Eastern Province, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qassim, Kharj, Yanbu, Ehsa, Taif, Manama, Beirut, Doha, Istanbul, Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, with plans Users must download the free app for Android, iPhone, Windows Phone, or Blackberry 7 to request a ride, or sign up at uber.com/app.

Uber recently added a Green option to the app, encouraging riders to take action on climate change by selecting a fully electric vehicle, which will help drive a green recovery. Only drivers who own fully electric vehicles will be able to use the Uber Green option. Riders can expect the in-app recommended fare to be the same as a regular journey booked through the UberX option, as going green should not cost them anything extra.

Lyft

Lyft revolutionized the transportation industry offering a quick and reliable way to get from A to B. Lyft filled the gap that taxis and other types of public transportation could not provide, making transportation available at our fingertips! Furthermore, they provided people with the opportunity to earn some extra money. They employ/contract approximately 20,000 people worldwide.



Careem

Careem is a regional internet platform for the Middle East. Careem, a pioneer in the region's ride-hailing economy, is expanding its platform's services to include mass transportation, delivery, and payments in order to become the region's everyday SuperApp. Careem's mission is to simplify and improve people's lives while also creating a lasting organization that inspires. Careem was founded in July 2012 and will be acquired by Uber in 2020. Careem operates in over 100 cities across 14 countries, creating over one million job opportunities in the region.

Careem is definitely a step ahead of the payment methods offered by many taxi on-demand firms, and the ease of payment is also one of the reasons why many Careem users prefer it over Uber. Careem is the preferred choice for users due to its payment security, customer convenience, and a slew of other advantages.

VIA

Via (ridewithvia.com) is attempting to build the world's most powerful on-demand transit systems. The company also works closely with public transportation agencies, such as Capital Metro in Austin, Texas, Keolis in France, and Arriva in the United Kingdom, to make its proprietary software available to them. "Using Via, a ride booked on your phone costs little more than the bus," the company claims.

City Mapper

Citymapper, which also allows you to book services like Uber and Mobike, is available in nearly 40 cities worldwide.

Citymapper is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Citymapper (citymapper.com) has evolved from an app that uses data to make commuting and moving around cities easier to the development of transportation services. In London, the company recently launched "a social hyper-local multi-passenger pooled vehicle" and private bus services to cover what its data identified as under-served public transportation routes.

Mobility 4 All

What about mobility options for the elderly and those with disabilities? Because of forward-thinking companies like Mobility 4 All, there are more options.

They provide transportation to those who require a higher level of care. The drivers are subjected to a special screening and will go above and beyond to satisfy their passengers.

Mobility 4 All offers both scheduled and on-demand mobility options, as well as respectful communication and real-time updates to riders and caregivers. According to their website, the membership pays for itself in six rides.

Taxify

Ride-hailing app Taxify (taxify.eu) is a rapidly expanding transportation technology company in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with over 3 million users in 20 countries. Both "taxi and private driver companies join Taxify to get more customers and benefit from our market leading transport technology platform," according to the company, whose app allows users to "book convenient and reliable rides at the tap of a button."

Taxify currently employs over 200 people, with 100 of them based in the Tallinn headquarters. It has local offices in 19 countries and operates in cities ranging from Vienna to Cape Town.

Drivy

Drivy (drivy.com) is a car rental marketplace. The platform of the company allows you to hire a car from among the thousands parked nearby, providing a cheaper and faster car rental service.

According to Car Magazine, the platform has "40,000 cars in France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Austria, as well as a million members."

Chariot

Chariot (chariot.com) is a shuttle service that is available on demand. The company's mission, according to its website, is to "create the world's first profitable mass transit service by crowdsourcing a network of commuter shuttle routes that provide a fast, reliable, and affordable service using new Ford Transit 15-passenger vans."

Promising to keep customers comfortably safe and feel pride to see them rejoicing the travel throughout the Middle East, Chariot value your time, convenience, and satisfaction. With the intention, to exceed your needs and expectation, this firm pay attention from the small details of all aspects to the entirely that is necessary for easy transportation.

CLEVR

CLEVR is a "clever" option for personal mobility for people with disabilities. The startup provides a three-wheeled scooter with a special seat for disabled people.

The scooter is notable for its GPS tracking system, which has incredible accuracy up to three feet. The goal is to increase the number of scooters on the road in order to provide more affordable transportation options.

It's a good thing to give people more travel options, and CLEVR intends to do so with its micro-mobility options. It shares this feature with other e-scooter and bike-share apps.