Many multinational companies across the globe are actually conglomerates, with their businesses specializing in different industries. However, there are some popular companies with some unexpected side businesses.

Here is a list of 10 famous companies with very surprising side businesses:

1. SpaceX

We all know Elon Musk and his company SpaceX. However, not many people know that SpaceX has a spinoff business, Starlink that aims to provide its customer internet from space.

2. IKEA

To everyone’s surprise, IKEA is not only a furniture and home accessories giant, but also a part of the hotel industry. In partnership with Marriott, IKEA created a budget-friendly hotel chain called Moxy chain.

3. Samsung

Samsung is not only a manufacturer of cool gadgets and electronics, but it also provides insurance services in South Korea through Samsung Life Insurance. Samsung Heavy Industries is also a part of Samsung and is specialized in building ships.

4. LG

When the word LG is mentioned, the first thing that might come to mind is electronics. However, in reality the market of LG is diversified as it owns LG Solar Energy and a chemical and pharmaceutical firm called LG Chem.

5. Red Bull

While everyone knows Red Bull as an energy drink, it may come as a surprise that the company is involved in the media industry. Red Bull Media House is a magazine publishing house owned by Red Bull.

6. PepsiCo

PepsiCo is the owner of much more than just soft drinks. In 2001, PepisCo acquired Quaker and its brands, Gatorade and Tropicana.

7. Mars

Mars is not only satisfying our sweet tooth, but is also the owner of some famous pet food brands like Pedigree and Whiskas.

8. Nestlé

Nestlé never failed to provide us with just the right confectionery. But the industry giant is also focused on providing healthy products. Nestle Health Science is dedicated to health and wellness products, such as diet meal replacement products.

9. Johnson & Johnson

You might know this brand as the brand that caters all the babies hygienic needs. However, the industry giant also produces medications like Tylenol and Sudafe and owns the brand Band-Aid.

10. Hyundai Motor Group

Even though Hyundai Motor Group is well known for manufacturing cars, the auto giant is also specialized in other industries like tourism and financial services. For example, Haevichi Hotel and Resort is owned by the automobile giant. And when it comes to financial services, Hyundai Motor Group has redefined the way credit cards work through its card company, Hyundai Card. In addition to tourism and finance, the motor group is also leaving its mark in the IT world.