10 Smart Apps to Boost Work Productivity in 2020

If you are a career-driven individual and looking to flourish in your workplace during 2020, it's worth exploring new tools to give you a head start at the turn of the new year.

Here is a list of 10 smart apps that can help you organize your tasks, better manage your time and expand your professional network.

1. Pocket

This application allows you to save interesting articles and videos you find on the Internet, so you can read or watch them after you achieve your goals for the day. You can access your list from any device, be it a laptop, a tablet or a mobile phone. Pocket also allows you to access your favorite reads offline, so you can enjoy them during a subway commute or a long flight.

2. Workflow



If you feel cluttered using different apps to access your to-do list, your reminders, and memos while managing your calls, this option can be handy. Workflow helps you do all of this using only one app. Using Workflow, you can record your notes in your own voice, speed dial, read the news and order your next meal.

3. TeuxDeux

If you are a fan of to-do lists, you might want to give TeuxDeux a try. Not only does it help you organize your day and stay on track with your daily tasks, but you can also assign recurring tasks, and easily check off the ones you have just finished.

4. Basecamp

Notify your team members about this afternoon's meeting, fill in forms, update your manager with your progress, and respond to clients’ emails, all using Basecamp. It can help you organize all of this in one place and keep your schedule neat.

5. 1password

If you constantly change your passwords to keep your data secure, but have difficulty keeping track of the latest password, even for personal emails and social media accounts, 1password can do the job for you. All you have to do is to enter your password every time you change it, and the application will keep it safe for the next time you need it.

6. RescueTime

RescueTime offers a wide variety of options to make sure you make the most of every minute. It gives you visual recap to help you understand how you have been spending your time. This application also blocks social media feeds for the hours you assign, to ensure you enjoy a distraction-free workday.

7. Infogram

This tool allows you to create amazing visuals that you can use in your emails, maps, and presentations. It also helps you present interactive charts through which you can impress your colleagues and clients.

8. Asana

This work management platform enables you to prioritize your tasks, and plan your time schedule accordingly, so you can finish your projects ahead of deadlines.

9. Grip

If you are an entrepreneur looking for events where you can promote your services or products, Grip is a decent choice. It provides you with information about business events taking place in your area, in addition to giving you the chance to connect with professionals and organizations that might be interested in your work.

10. MindNode

This is especially useful when you're trying to overcome a creative block but nothing is helping you. MindNode is a great tool for brainstorming. Its smart layout and colorful design offer much needed inspiration, plus it can help you capture your thoughts, and draw your own mind map.