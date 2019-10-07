Cisco Ranks 1st Among World's Best Workplaces

The list of the world's 25 Best Workplaces has been released.





This year's ranking of the 25 World's Best Workplaces has been published by leading global workplace culture authority Great Place to Work, in partnership with Fortune.



For the first time, tech giant Cisco tops the list, replacing Salesforce which drops to No. 3, and global hospitality giant Hilton taking second place.



Beside Cisco and Hilton, multiple companies made it once more to the 2019 list, including DHL Express who moved up from the 6th position in 2018 to the 4th position in 2019 and SAS also moved up from the 10th position in 2018 to the 9th position in 2019 ; AbbVie maintained their 16th position from last year.



"Congratulations to the World's Best Workplaces," Michael C. Bush, the CEO of Great Place to Work Inc. said.

"It is a big challenge to build a high-trust culture that is great for employees in many countries across the globe. These organizations have bold leaders who have risen to the challenge--they are the vanguard showing millions of organizations worldwide that is possible and desirable to create a great place to work for all."

Process

To qualify for consideration in this year's ranking, companies must appear on at least five of Great Place to Work's national Best Workplaces lists, which are published with media partners in 58 countries and territories, and also must employ more than 5,000 workers globally.

More than 8,000 organizations participated in the survey, representing the voices of more than 12 million workers worldwide. The full list of 25 companies can be found here.



Michael Burchell, CEO, Great Place to Work Middle East said: "We are very proud with the efforts put in by our partners and the regional teams of these international companies, who made it to the global list once again with some noticeable improvements."



The top 10 companies in this year's list are:

1. Cisco

2. Hilton

3. Salesforce

4. DHL Express

5. Mars Inc.

6. SAP SE

7. EY

8. Stryker Corporation

9. SAS

10. Workday



See the full list here.