10 Things You Can Do to Reduce Electricity Rates

Even if you own a smaller home, a substantial amount of your paycheck can go into paying your energy bill each month. However, there are many things that you can do to reduce electricity rates and pay as much as 30 percent less on your monthly energy bills. By doing what you can to reduce electricity rates, you’ll be able to save money that can be better spent elsewhere.







1 .Adjust your thermostat properly

Your thermostat shouldn’t always run at a high temperature. When you’re asleep, running errands, or on vacation, it’s highly recommended that you lower your thermostat by at least 10 degrees. Making these changes can help you save upwards of 10 percent on your yearly heating and cooling expenses. The best way to control these temperatures is by using a programmable thermostat.

2. Change Freezer and Fridge Temperatures

Another great way to reduce your energy rates is by slightly increasing the temperatures in your freezer and fridge. For the freezer, consider increasing the temperature to five degrees Fahrenheit, which will still keep the products frozen. As for the fridge, 38 degrees is the ideal temperature if you want to reduce your monthly energy bills. When you make these changes, your freezer and fridge won’t need to work as much to keep the contents cool.

3. Check seals on doors and windows

When you’re heating and cooling your home, it’s possible for these processes to be inefficient if the seals at your windows and doors aren’t properly shut and secured. Any cracks can cause cool or hot air to drain out of your home, which means that your HVAC unit will need to work harder to maintain the indoor temperature. Making sure that these areas are properly sealed will help you keep your electricity rates from increasing.

4. Take quick showers

When you’re trying to reduce electricity rates, it’s recommended that you start taking shorter showers. Try to take 2-3 minutes off of your current shower time, which can help you reduce water usage by as much as 10 gallons.

5. Inquire about discounted rates

Make sure that you check the electricity rates in Calgary to determine if any discounts or special rates are available. If you can lock in a low price, you may be able to save a significant sum of money when you combine these discounts with some of the other energy-saving tips on this list.

6. Purchase appliances that are energy-efficient

If you’re currently looking to purchase an air conditioner or refrigerator, you should consider selecting appliances that are energy-efficient. Most of the larger appliances will come with an Energy Star label if they are considered to be highly efficient. A dishwasher that comes with an Energy Star label will use around 40 percent less water in a single cleaning cycle, which will help you save a significant amount of money on your monthly energy bills.

7. Fix any leaky faucets

Most homeowners don’t think much of leaky faucets. While the constant dripping can be annoying, it’s common to overlook this issue because of how small it seems. However, this dripping can quickly add up and may cause you to waste gallons of water every day, which is why it’s important that you get any leaky faucets fixed immediately after you notice them.

8. Conduct energy audit

If you contact your electricity provider, you may be able to request a home energy audit. Some providers will even offer these audits for free. An energy audit will allow you to identify ways in which you can lower your electricity usage. While this list includes most of the methods for reducing electricity rates, it’s not an exhaustive list, which is why an audit can be useful.

9. Use efficient power strips

If the appliances and products in your home are plugged into outlets, they will still use electricity even when they are turned off. While you can always save energy by removing the plugs after you use them, doing so can be a time-consuming hassle. Instead, consider using a smart power strip, which will detect when an appliance or device is turned off. Upon detection, current to the device will be cut off as well.

10. Change light bulbs

If you’re still using incandescent light bulbs in the lamps and ceiling fans throughout your home, you should definitely replace these bulbs with much more efficient LED bulbs. Making this change can save you up to $75 per year.

With these guidelines, you should be able to substantially reduce your electricity rates, which immediately will show up on your monthly energy bill.