10 Things You Could Do to Make the Best out of the UAE's Long Weekend

If you are one of the many UAE residents excited to kickstart the long weekend, here are some ideas that can help you pass the time with loved ones.

These options are especially good if you're looking for affordable, family-friendly, nature-oriented attractions and areas.

Salalah - Hatta (Oman)

The capital of Oman, Salalah is one of the top go-to options for all road-trip lovers residing in UAE.

Known for its annual monsoons, banana plantations, and sandy beaches, the lush green city is a must-see for all nature lovers. By car, the trip will only take you half a day's journey, where you can spot the scenic Dhofar mountain range on your way.

If you are looking for an option closer to home, Hatta boasts a beautiful heritage village and two military towers from the 18th Century.

Jebel Jais (RAK)

With the installation of the world's longest zipline at Jebel Jais in January, Ras Al Khaimah has become one of the hottest attractions for adrenaline junkies in UAE and the entire Gulf region.

Luxury camps and mountain biking routes are also expected to grace the area in the next couple of years, so make your way to there to enjoy its rustic beauty before it makes it too exclusive.

Dibba (Fujairah)

Filled with scenic views of the Hajar Mountain ridge, the emirate is also ideal for those looking for a quick getaway just a few hours drive from Dubai.

The city offers a blend of beach and mountain, history and activity which appeals to all tastes.

Fujairah is home to Fujairah Fort and Al Bidyah Mosque, two of the oldest historical monuments in the UAE.

Ain al-Madhab therapeutic hot springs are also a popular choice for residents and visitors alike. The city also has some of the best snorkelling and scuba diving sites in the UAE.

Bluewaters Island (Dubai)

Home to the world's biggest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, Bluewaters blends island serenity with urban buzz as it offers residential, lifestyle and leisure spaces.

The island, located off the coast of Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), gives visitors the chance to enjoy a day on the beach before walking down the boulevard that offers a variety of 132 restaurants, cafes and shops.

Liwa Oasis (AD)

At the edge of Rub Al Khali, the world's largest uninterrupted sand mass, is the historic Liwa Oasis.

Liwa is home to one of the world's largest sand dunes, Tel Moreeb, and is known for its sandscapes and striking green palm groves. Motor enthusiasts can test their mettle against 50-degree inclines.

Musandam (Oman)

The peninsula, with its capital port city of Khasab, is also known as the "Norway of Arabia" for its incredible aquamarine water, cliffs, and inlets all along the coastline.

Dolphin watching, snorkeling and swimming are some of the popular activities which draw tourists and residents to the area.

Urban attractions

For those interested in attractions closer to the city, you can check out the site cominsoon.ae for a wide variety of events including comedy and music shows, exhibitions, and festivals.

This weekend, look for the outdoors Yogafest Dubai which will be held on November 15-17 at Dubai Internet City Amphitheatre, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Dubai Miracle Garden opened its doors for its 7th season debut to the public on November 1. This season, Mickey Mouse is not just joined by his Disney friends and pals but there are new additions as well at the lush garden, including gigantic floral felines that welcome visitors at the gate; three jolly elephants that spout water in different styles and angles, adding to the visual dramatic experience at the section called Lost Paradise; and a Floral Castle for a garden dining experience.

For families with kids looking for a creative way to unwind, Tangle from Polyglot Theatre, an interactive playground with live music, will be created on November 15 to 17 at the NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre, designed for kids 2 to 12 years of age.

The Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park will be hosting a new art installation Waterlicht, from November 15 to 16. Entrance is free but limited seats are available for the unique monumental interactive public light installation evoking a feeling of being immersed underwater via LED lights and lenses.