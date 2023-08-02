ALBAWABA- Working with a narcissistic boss can be so challenging that it might drain your energy and affects your overall work well-fair. Narcissistic people often behave in a self-centered, manipulative, and controlling manner, making it vital to others around them to know how to deal with them professionally. In this article, we will give you ten tips to help you deal effectively with your narcissistic boss while maintaining your sanity and success professionally.

10 Tips to deal with a narcissistic boss at work!

1. Recognize the narcissistic Signs

The first to do in dealing with a narcissistic boss is to recognize the first signs of their toxic behavior. Narcissists love attention and will go out of their way just to be in the spotlight. They also have an inflated ego, have a sense of self-importance, lack any empathy, and often use others to get their goals. Spotting these toxic traits will enable you to distinguish the narcissistic tendencies of your boss, helping you respond appropriately.

2. Maintain Professional Boundaries

Setting up the grounds and maintaining professional boundaries with your narcissistic boss is essential to your work well-being. This entitles you not to engage in personal conversations that they may use it against you or blackmail you with and feed their self-centeredness or become a manipulation target. Maintaining a respectful and professional relationship will keep the conversation centered on work-related topics, not on your boss's ego.

3. Stay Calm and Composed

Narcissists tend to create drama and chaos to exert control over others. In such dramatic situations, stay calm and composed, and do not be drawn into the conflict that they want you to be the villain in. By controlling your emotions and keeping your power in check you refuse to become a pawn in their game.

4. Document, Document, and Document Everything

A narcissistic boss will always resort to twisting facts and manipulating situations to their own advantage. By documenting all interactions, instructions, and feedback received from them, you'll protect yourself from any type of manipulation if any disputes or miscommunications arise in the future. Ask them to confirm everything by emails, messages, and notes as you can keep them as evidence.

5. Be Assertive, Not Confrontational

Being assertive is essential when dealing with a narcissistic employer. Confidently express your thoughts, concerns, and views, but avoid becoming confrontational. Use "I" statements to describe how their actions affect you and the team while avoiding direct attacks on their character.

6. Seek Support from Colleagues

Having a narcissistic boss means that chances are you're not the only one in the office struggling with a narcissistic boss. Find solace and support in your coworkers by discussing your stories and understanding how they deal. Collaborating with others can also assist you in developing collaborative methods to deal with difficult situations.

7. Focus on Your Success and Growth

Don't allow your narcissistic employer to become your primary focus at work. Concentrate on your own professional development, create goals, and work hard to attain them. Shifting your emphasis to your personal success might help you amp up your enthusiasm and good energy in the face of a difficult work environment.

8. Emphasize Facts and Data

Narcissists frequently prefer objective facts and evidence to emotive arguments. When providing ideas or suggestions, provide concrete proof and specific results. This strategy may cut the likelihood of your boss rejecting your recommendations due to personal biases.

9. Leverage Their Need for Recognition

Narcissists crave admiration and recognition. Use this to your advantage by acknowledging their achievements and giving credit when due. Appeasing their ego can help in building a more harmonious working relationship.

10. Consider Seeking External Support

If the situation is becoming too much to handle and is impacting your mental health or work productivity, it's important to seek external support. You can have a conversation with either your HR department or a workplace counselor to address your concerns and brainstorm potential solutions.

Being a workplace environment with a narcissistic boss can be challenging. However, there are steps you can take to manage the situation effectively. It's important to recognize their behavior, establish boundaries, remain composed, and seek support when necessary. By focusing on your own professional growth and success, you can maintain motivation and well-being, despite the difficulties. By following these ten tips, you can cultivate a more positive work environment for yourself and your colleagues.