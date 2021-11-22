12 Best Black Friday Deals in Dubai

If you're looking for the best Black Friday deals in Dubai this year, then you've come to the right place!

Whether you're looking for a new phone, new handbag, or even considering redecorating your entire home, then now it's the time to do so.

What is Black Friday?

The retail bonanza AKA Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States. Shoppers all over the world anticipate this day because of the number of deals and discounts available just in time for the holidays.

Although the first "Black Friday" occurred in 1869 in the United States, it was not until the late 1980s that the term was commonly known across the nation and retailers soon linked it to their post-Thanksgiving sales.

Today, Black Friday is not only the biggest shopping event in the United States, it is the major shopping holiday in various countries including the UAE.

And even though this year's Black Friday falls on November 26, some stores have their sales and discounts for an entire week or month!

12 of the Best Black Friday Deals in Dubai

When: November 22 to 29

Discount: Up to 70% off

The e-commerce giant is holding its White Friday sale from November 22nd to the 29th. Amazon is offering up to 70% off across electronics, fashion items, sports' equipment and gears, kitchen tools and much more.

When: November 22 to 28

Discount: Up to 80% off

Amazon's rival, noon, is having the "craziest sale of the year" where its offering up to 80% off on its products, bundle deals, and a 9pm daily flash sale and daily price crashes.

When: Until November 30

Discount: Up to 40% off

Namshi doesn't conduct a Black Friday sale, it does Black November sale! The online retail store is offering its customers up to 40% off on footwear, bags and accessories.

In addition, Namshi is hosting a Black Ticket promotion whereby shoppers can enter to win daily prizes. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 8.

Carrefour is known for its offers and discounts, but Black Friday deals in Dubai this year is on a whole new level!

You can find 45% off on smart phones, up to 35% off on TVs, up to 60% off on smart watches, and up to 60% off on grooming products, with various other deals on other products.

When: from November 24

Discount: AED2,997 worth membership for AED1,599

The UAE’s ultimate lifestyle membership is offering the UAE's residents one of the best Black Friday deals in Dubai this year!

It is offering residents the opportunity to buy a three-month Privilee membership from November 24th at AED1,599 only (usual prices are AED999 per month)!

In case you're not familiar with Privilee, the lifestyle membership offers its members pool and beach access at hundreds of top hotels in the region, in addition to gym access, spa deals and, and two-for-one offers and access to Dubai's Wild Wadi Waterpark.

When: November 24 to December 4

Discount: Up to 70% off

Lifestyle is offering up to discounts up to 70% on all items; from furniture and tableware to candles, mirrors and lighting from now until December 4.

When: November 17 to 28

Discount: Up to 70% off

Home Centre is offering discounts between up to 70% off on items from select lines. The offers include items from dining sets to sofas and office furniture to nightstands and much more!

When: Until November 30

Discount: Up to 60% off

The local sportswear brand is offering up to 60% off on all of its products until the end of the month. Squatwolf offers sports' clothing for both genders that can be worn inside or outside of the gym.

When: November 19 to 28

Discount: Up to 75% off

For Sun & Sand Sports, it's White November Week where the sports store offers up to 75% off on all brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Reebok and more!

In addition to sports' clothes, accessories and fitness equipment are on sale, too.

When: November 22 to 28

Discount: Up to 90% off

Cartlow is a re-commerce platform that offers discounted pre-loved (used) products from a various brands including Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo and more.

This year, the platform is having one of the best Black Friday deals in UAE where it offers up to 90% off on more than 2,500 premium brands.

When: November 26 to December 1

Discount: 30% off

The UAE-based luxury handbag brand works against throwaway fashion, mass production and trends to create beautiful bags crafted from natural leather hides, and they really are as quality as they sound.

This year, HALM is offering customers 30% off all collections as part of its Black Friday promotion. All you need to do to avail the discount is use the code “HALMFRIDAY” at check-out.

When: November 21 to 29

Discount: Up to 80% off

One of the best Black Friday deals in Dubai this year is brought to you by the one and only, SIVVI.

The online store is offering its customers up to 80% off on over 120,000 styles from more than 2,000 regional and international brands including Mango, Aldo and Polo Ralph Lauren to MAC, Puma, Nike and much more!