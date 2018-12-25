12-Hour Flash Sale Starts Tomorrow in Dubai, Discounts up to 90 Percent

Starting at midday, 12 noon on December 26 and running right through to midnight, top brands in fashion, beauty, homeware and lifestyle will be on offer throughout the 12 hours. (Shutterstock)

Keep your shopping lists ready, as Dubai Shopping Festival is just two weeks away.



Running from December 26 to February 7, this year's DSF will see over 700 brands participating at 3,200 outlets across the city, offering 25-75 per cent off on a wide range of products.



Not only that, the festival will kick off with a 12-hour sale where customers will be able to buy their favourite products at up to 90 per cent discount, at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. Starting at midday, 12 noon on December 26 and running right through to midnight, top brands in fashion, beauty, homeware and lifestyle will be on offer throughout the 12 hours.



Starting on December 27, DSF Weekend Surprises will give bargain-hunters the chance to enjoy incredible offers on an exclusive product range at a specified shopping location each weekend. The sale will start at 10am each Thursday, Friday and Saturday until stocks last so savvy shoppers are urged to hit the malls early to take advantage of super savings and never-seen-before offers across a wide range of items from fashion to beauty.



Exclusive malls will offer 'Shop The Night Away' evenings each week throughout DSF. Starting from 6pm each Wednesday, deal-hunters can enjoy promotion bundles at their favourite shops in the mall, as well promotions on food courts and restaurants. The 'Shop The Night Away' experiences will also feature exclusive workshops, styling sessions and VIP gift bags. Starting on January 9, the first 'Shop The Night Away' event will take place at malls around the city, full schedule to be released next week.

Shoppers will have the chance to win an Infiniti QX50 and Dh150,000 daily in mega raffles. A daily Nissan grand raffle will also offer shoppers the chance to win one of seven Nissan models.



To enter the Infiniti mega raffle draw, customers need to purchase a raffle ticket for Dh200 starting October 15. For the Nissan raffle draw, customers need to spend Dh20 on non-fuel purchases at ENOC and EPPCO stations and Zoom stores.



Additionally, five lucky Infiniti raffle ticket holders will get a weekly chance to win Dh20,000 each over a period of five weeks during DSF. One raffle ticket holder will also get a chance to win a mega cash prize of Dh500,000 as the DSF concludes.



DSF is supported by strategic partners which include Emirates Airlines, Emaar (The Dubai Mall), Majid Al Futtaim, AW Rostamani Group, Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City Mall), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 1, Dragon Mart 2), Dubai Duty Free, ENOC, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato), Meraas and Etisalat.