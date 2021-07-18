1.2 Million Passengers Arrived at Jordan's Queen Alia Airport in H1

Jordan's Airport International Group has announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 1.2 million passengers (PAX) during the first half of 2021, marking a 20.9% and 70.3% decline against 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA said it had received 15,210 aircraft movements (ACM), 6.7% and 60% less than the figures registered during the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively.



As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 24,316 tonnes, posting a 9.3% and 50.3% drop compared with 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and evolving travel requirements, QAIA received 389,321 passengers in June - the highest monthly figure recorded this year - demonstrating a 53.5% decrease against 2019 figures

Moreover, QAIA witnessed 3,949 ACM, indicating a 47.3% drop as opposed to 2019 figures. QAIA also handled 5,748 tonnes of cargo, recording a 29.2% decrease as opposed to 2019 figures.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have been working diligently with the Government of Jordan and our partners and stakeholders to ensure QAIA remains a safe and welcoming airport for both our passengers and employees," remarked Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

"With the summer season underway, we are excited to see Jordan being promoted as a popular tourist destination, especially as local restrictions are gradually lifted, sectors and activities are reopened and passenger confidence in air travel is regained," he stated.

"Given the vital socioeconomic impact of QAIA as the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world, we are eager to see it swiftly and safely return to its pre-Covid activity levels," he added.