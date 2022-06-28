  1. Home
12 Online Shopping Hacks Every Shopaholic Needs

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published June 28th, 2022
online shopping hacks
Online shopping is getting more and more popular. (Shutterstock: 13_Phunkod)
The MENA e-commerce industry has become the second fastest-growing market in the world.

If you're a shopaholic who's always on the look for the best online shopping hacks out there, then you've landed on the right page.

With increasing digitization and access to the internet comes the growing popularity of online shopping, thanks to e-commerce websites that have proven good quality and efficient service for the last several years. But what hacks are there to help shoppers have the ultimate online experience?

The MENA e-commerce industry has become the second fastest-growing market in the world, estimated to reach around $50 billion by the end of 2022.

The sweeping interest in shopping online highlights the need to know the most important internet shopping hacks, to ensure cost-efficient and successful experiences. 

Online Shopping Hacks

1- Check out several websites for each product to ensure the best price. 

2- Compare prices for different retailers.

3- Use price tracking tools or websites and activate alerts to be notified of the lowest drops

4- Read reviews carefully and thoroughly to make sure you're getting the quality you pay for.

5- Consider checking out the photos attached with reviews, because they show products more realistically.

6- Track for the product on social media as some users opt for posts to write personal and unbias reviews. 

7- Use discount coupons or codes provided by social media ambassadors of brands you are shopping from.

8- Make several purchases per order so you receive free delivery and possible discounts.

9- Shop at online stores with clear and fast return policies, in case you do not like the product.

10- Download browser extensions that automatically show available coupons before purchase, such as the Honey Chrome ExtensionRakuten Cash Back Button, and Giving Assistant

11- Subscribe to your favorite brands' email newsletters or activate application notifications to be the first to know about flash sales.

12- Add different models of products you like to the wish list before you choose your favorite choice and add it to the cart for check out.

Bonus: Resist impulsive checkouts and keep your cart under revisions for several days so you only get the things you want a 100%.

