120 million to visit Saudi Arabia Riyadh Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia Riyadh Expo 2030 budget up to $7.8 billion

ALBAWABA – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced last week that it is ready to welcome more than 120 million visitors for the Saudi Arabia Riyadh Expo 2030.

The Kingdom has allocated some $7.8 billion for the Saudi Arabia Riyadh Expo 2030.

If Saudi Arabia wins the bid for the World Expo, this would be the second World Expo ever to be held in the region, Arabian Business confirmed.

A daytime view of the entrance gate of the Sustainability Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March, 10, 2021 – (Source: Shutterstock)

Back in 2021, Dubai became the first city to host a World Expo in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia regions, with 24 million visitors.

In a post on X Twitter, Riyadh Expo 2030 posted a 39-second clip showcasing the nation capital’s transformation into a modern metropolis.

Sustainable growth is at the heart of the upcoming Saudi Arabia Riyadh Expo 2030, Arabian Business reported.

In a statement on the official Riyadh Expo 2030 website, Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid al-Falih explained that Riyadh 2030 contributes to the broader Saudi investment plans in Riyadh.

The Saudi Arabia Riyadh Expo 2030 will take off October 1, 2030, through March 31, 2031, under the theme of “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

An ambitious goal was set, which is to transport visitors from the airport to the site in just five minutes, offering unparalleled convenience, according to Arabian Business.

The Saudi Arabia Riyadh Expo 2030 will be set up near the King Salman International Airport, currently under development, to ensure easy accessibility for attendees arriving in the city.

Competition for hosting rights is fierce, with Busan, South Korea, Rome, and Odessa in Ukraine all competing to win the opportunity to host the prestigious event.

On June 19, Saudi Arabia unveiled the master plan for Riyadh Expo 2030 during an official reception in Paris, France. Delegates from 179 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) attended the event.

The Saudi Arabia Riyadh Expo 2030 site will showcase 226 pavilions, representing various countries side by side, symbolising the kingdom’s pivotal role in fostering global cooperation.