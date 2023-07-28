Meta Verified arrives in Saudi Arabia, UAE

ALBAWABA – The Meta Verified in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is now available, news agencies reported Wednesday.

Meta has expanded its paid verification service in the Middle East, according to Gulf Business.

The service, which is available on Facebook and Instagram, provides users with enhanced account support, including the blue check, exclusive features, and increased visibility.

Subscription to Meta Verified will cost users $14.99 in Saudi Arabia and $12.80 in the UAE, as reported by Gulf Business.

To sign up, users must meet certain eligibility criteria including activity requirements, be 18 years of age or older, and be able to provide a government ID that matches the information on their Facebook and Instagram accounts, Arabian Business explained.

The move is designed to provide a new revenue channel for the company, which has previously been free for most of its platforms.

Meta Verified launched in the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand in February, and Meta has since expanded to the Middle East as part of its global rollout.

Meta first launched the service pledging to provide value to users of all types, including creators, businesses, and members of the community.

The company’s introduction of a subscription service follows in the footsteps of social media rivals such as Snap, which recently launched its own subscription service, and Elon Musk, who revamped Twitter’s subscription service Twitter Blue to offer a range of additional features, including the blue check mark.