$18.85 Billion Landmark and Skyscrapers Projects Underway in UAE

Published August 15th, 2019 - 08:30 GMT
Currently, there are 400 urban construction projects valued at more than $100 million each in tender or under construction stage across the UAE
Currently, there are 400 urban construction projects valued at more than $100 million each in tender or under construction stage across the UAE. (Shutterstock)
Majority of the projects are being built in Dubai, which accounts for $15.62 billion of the projects

A number of new landmark projects and skyscrapers worth $18.85 billion are currently underway in the UAE, according to a new report.


Majority of the projects are being built in Dubai, which accounts for $15.62 billion of the projects, accoring to BNC Network, which tracks thousands of construction works worth trillions of dollars in the region.

Most of these projects - from hospitality, retail and entertainment ­- are either in the construction or tender phase, which will come up between March 2020 to December 2022, said a Khaleej Times report quoting the BNC data.

The projects include: Dubai Exhibition City (Expo Village); Meydan One Mall, Royal Atlantis Resort and Residence; Reem Mall, Uptown Tower; Maryah Plaza; ICD Brookfield Place; Dubai Creek Tower; Guggenheim Abu Dhabi; Dubai Eye; Museum of the Future; and Al Qana.

Currently, there are 400 urban construction projects valued at more than $100 million each in tender or under construction stage across the UAE with a total value of over $107 billion, BNC Network was quoted as saying.

