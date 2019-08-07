  1. Home
  3. UAE’s Four Largest Banks H1 Profit Exceeds $5 Billion

Published August 7th, 2019 - 08:30 GMT
Moody's expects full-year profitability to decline to a still sound 1.7 per cent, from 1.8 per cent in 2018
Highlights
The banks' combined net interest income increased slightly, buoyed by solid lending growth

The UAE's four biggest banks reported first-half net profits rose to Dh19 billion ($5.3 billion), helped by asset growth and strong non-interest income, as well as a one-time gain at one of the banks, Moody's Investors Service said in a new report.


First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank account for over two-thirds of the UAE's banking sector assets. A large one-time gain from Emirates NBD's partial disposal of a stake in payment processing company Network International contributed to the banks' combined 16 per cent increase in year-on-year profits. Excluding that gain, profits rose by 3 per cent.

"The banks' combined net interest income increased slightly, buoyed by solid lending growth," said Mik Kabeya, AVP-analyst at Moody's. "And non-interest income rose materially on foreign-exchange trading revenue and increased investment banking activity."

Moody's expects full-year profitability to decline to a still sound 1.7 per cent, from 1.8 per cent in 2018. Operating expenses will increase owing to technology investments and expansion-related spending. Provisioning charges will increase owing to pressure in the property and hospitality sector, and in the retail segment, amid a soft non-oil economy. 

Tags:UAEBanksProfit

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2019 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

