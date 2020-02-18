2,000 iPhones Given For Free To Passengers Of Coronavirus-hit Cruise Ship

The Japanese government gave away 2,000 iPhones to passengers and crew of the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess. The cruise ship has been docked off the Japanese port city of Yokohama, since February 3, after over 350 passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

As the ship has become a quarantine zone with over 3,500 passengers stuck aboard, the iPhones were distributed to help passengers consult with doctors and psychological experts. The iPhones are pre-installed with Line app to help stranded passengers get in touch with medical professionals, book an appointment, accept drug requests, and discuss the trauma with psychologists.

As per a report by Macotakara, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, in cooperation with the Ministry of Private Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, it has been ensured that every cabin on the cruise ship has at least one iPhone to help them connect and remain updated via the Line app, according to Gadgets360.

While according to 9to5Mac reports, the iPhones were distributed as phones with App Store or Google Play Store registered outside Japan might not be able to download the Line app.

The quarantine imposed on Diamond Princess cruise ship is set to end on February 19.