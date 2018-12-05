272 Commercial Establishment in RAK Exempted From 50 Percent Renewal Fees, Fines

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. (Pinterest)

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has exempted 272 commercial establishments from 50 percent of any renewal fees or fines imposed by any local department in Ras Al Khaimah.

The exemption aims to support these establishments, which have been affected by infrastructure works in Muairadh that were conducted by the Public Services Department.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Director-General of the Economic Development Department, stressed that Sheikh Saud’s directives are part of his keenness to support the local business sector and help them overcome their difficulties caused by the temporary circumstances.

He also pointed out that the decision is in line with the department’s efforts to support the local business sector while noting that it will help adjust the status of local establishments and release them from their financial burdens. He also urged their owners to benefit from the exemptions and settle their status before the deadline.