30 Saudis Rehired After They Were Wrongly Dismissed by an Expat

The 30 Saudi nationals, who were wrongly dismissed from their jobs by an expatriate, have been reinstated after the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Labor and Social Development (MLSD) intervened.

According to Saudi Gazette, the expatriate took advantage of his post in the human resources management and fired 30 Saudis. The mass sacking of employees led to an uproar on social media after which the labour ministry's branch in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia followed up on the case.

The Director General of MLSD in the Eastern Province, Abdulrahman Bin Fahd Al-Muqbil, said the ministry dispatched a specialist team to probe the violating firm located in Al-Khobar.

It was found that the expatriate in question had contravened the regulations which forbid non-Saudis occupying such posts. The expatriate was issued an exit only visa and violations worth SR420,000 were registered against the firm. A Saudi national has been appointed in his place.