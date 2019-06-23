Expats Still Control Over 75 Percent of Jobs in Saudi Arabia Despite Saudization Efforts

Expatriates are in control of about 75.6 percent of jobs in Saudi labor market, local Arabic daily Al-Watan reported on Saturday quoting figures released by the General Organization of Social Security (GOSI).





About 66.2 percent of the working expatriates were men and 9.4 percent women.

The Saudis represented about 24.4 percent of the job holders. They consisted of 16 percent men and 8.4 percent women.

According to the statistical reports of the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat) for the first quarter of 2019, there were 12.765 million workers in the Kingdom of whom about 10.949 million were men representing about 82.2 percent and 2.270 million women representing about 17.8 percent.

The report said the number of the Saudi workers were 3.112 million of whom about 65.4 percent were men and 34.6 percent women who were 1.075 million.

It said the Saudis in the age group of 30-35 represented about 18.5 percent of the working people followed by citizens in the age group of 35-39 who represented 17.3 percent.

The working Saudis who were above 65 years of age represented only abbot 0.4 percent.

The report said a majority of the Saudis were working in Riyadh, Makkah and the Eastern Province representing about 77.2 percent with Riyadh having the largest number of the working Saudis who represented about 39.2 percent.