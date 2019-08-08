$376 Million Turkey’s Current Account Deficit Balance in June

Economists forecast Turkey's current account balance will post a $376M deficit in June, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Wednesday.
A group of 17 economists' estimates for the sixth month of 2019 ranged from $150 million to $792 million.
The Central Bank of Turkey will release the monthly balance of payments figures on Friday, Aug. 9.
In May, the current account posted a $151 million surplus, versus a $6.17 billion deficit in the same month last year.
In addition to monthly forecasts, the survey showed the end-2019 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $7.1 billion, with estimates ranging from $2 billion surplus and $11.5 billion deficit.
Last year, the current account balance posted a deficit of around $27.6 billion, improving from a nearly $47.5 billion deficit in 2017.
The figure was the lowest since 2009, while Turkey’s highest annual current account deficit over the last decade was seen in 2011, with $74.4 billion.
The country's new economic program, announced in September 2018, targets a current-account-deficit-to-GDP ratio of 3.3% this year.
Report: Turkey's Inflation to Rise to 15.2 Percent
By Muhammed Ali Gurtas
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi