47 Percent Increase in the Number of Total Licences Renewed in Dubai

Auto-renewal services launched by the Dubai Economy have proven to be quite successful, as more and more companies are resorting to these services, official figures showed on Monday.





The Auto Renewal service launched by the Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector in Dubai Economy recorded a 47 per cent increase in the number of total licences renewed (73,404) during the first half of 2019. Among the auto-renewed licences issued, 73.2 per cent were commercial, 24 per cent professional, 2.2 per cent industrial, and 0.6 per cent related to tourism.

The report also showed that Indians led the list of the top 10 nationalities among those who auto-renewed licenses in H1, 2019 followed by Pakistanis, British, Egyptians, Jordanians, Lebanese, Chinese, Bangladeshis, Canadians, and Americans. Business licences can be auto renewed in two simple steps, and in less than two minutes. Business owners only have to send a text message with their trade licence number to be renewed to '6969,' and they will receive a 'payment voucher.' They can then complete the payment through any of the payment channels provided in the text message.

For auto-renewal, no external approvals are needed to complete the renewal except for four commercial activities - transportation by public taxi, transportation by limousine, rent-a-car, and non-emergency transportation services - which require the approval of the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), in addition to two others (inbound and outbound tours) related to the Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM). General trade, readymade clothing, perfume and cosmetics, watches and spare parts, gifts, dyes and paints, textiles, plumbing & sanitary installations, and carpentary and flooring were the economic activities covered by the licences auto-renewed during the first half of 2019.

