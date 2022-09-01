Are you interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies but unsure where to begin? The greatest place to begin your investigation is on YouTube. When you first start trading, having the appropriate information is preferable to going in blindly. Once you've entered the crypto market, you'll need to keep your expertise up to date and keep up with industry developments.

Because not everyone can attend crypto conferences, we've compiled a list of 5 of the greatest crypto YouTube channels worth your time. Here are the top 5 YouTube crypto channels to which you should subscribe. Hopefully, these crypto influencers and content providers can make your trip through the crypto market less daunting.

5 Best Crypto YouTube Channels Worth Following in 2022

Do you want to learn about the world of digital currencies, investing, and blockchain technology? This channel is a great place to start if you're new to cryptocurrency investing. Everything related to Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, from lessons, news, and technical analysis to discussing articles and interviews, you can find everything in this channel.

CoinMENA is a Sharia-compliant digital asset exchange approved and regulated by Bahrain's Central Bank (CBB). Not only CoinMENA’s YouTube channel helps users to learn how to buy, sell, store, and receive digital assets safely and securely deposit and withdraw in their local currency, but also they conduct interviews as well as post learning material and videos series that help those who are looking for learning more about everything crypto.

This is one of the most popular crypto Youtube channels that we recommend. Following his passion for financial markets, Ghazi’s mission is to give you information, on ways, and ways to succeed in the financial markets, specifically in the cryptocurrency market. With over 11 years of experience in financial advice, Ghazi discusses technical analysis and the gist of his views on the crypto markets. Ghazi began blogging to help others keep informed and to empower the youth, based on his view that while achievement typically begins individually, it should ultimately ascend to the collective.

Ivan is one of the most popular cryptocurrency channels on YouTube, founded by Ivan Liljeqvist, a Swedish YouTuber. Ivan examines the technical aspects of cryptography and presents it in an understandable manner. He also produces well-researched content, which has helped him become one of the most prominent cryptocurrency YouTubers.

Ivan on Tech provides a variety of series and programs that appeal to a wide range of audiences. The most recent series on his YouTube channel is "Good morning crypto," in which he live streams and discusses crypto-related news.

Dr. Saifedean Ammous is the best-selling author of The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking, a revolutionary study of bitcoin economics. The book was a pioneer in explaining bitcoin's value proposition as the most complicated money ever discovered and the only viable international payment alternative to national central banks.

This YouTube channel is designed to highlight Dr. Ammous' research into the economics of bitcoin, and nothing on it should be interpreted as investment advice. You should conduct your own detailed investigation into the financial and technical elements of bitcoin before deciding whether to invest. If you're seeking the best YouTube crypto channel for trading advice, go no further than this one.