Since Zuckerberg announced it back in October, Metaverse has steered the world's markets into a new direction and attracted a plethora of attention becoming the latest investment fad as many institutional players and brands are racing to explore opportunities in what seems to be the new era of business.



The world as we know it has evolved a lot. Just like The Sims video game, the Metaverse is a virtual world where users can interact, socialize, work, play, shop or even visit art galleries or museums -- many other things that you can do in the real world.



With the rise of the Metaverse, the notable thing here is that cryptocurrencies will likely be the money used in the Metaverse.. which is a plausible conclusion. Though on paper, some might be still skeptical of the whole project which raised a few eyebrows, but to avoid any regrets, here are 5 crypto tokens that are at a dirt-cheap price with the potential to explode in 2022.

5 Best Metaverse Crypto Tokens to Invest In 2022:

Decentraland (MANA)

Entering the fray as a blockchain powered digital real estate platform that allows users to create, explore and trade in the first-ever virtual world owned by its users. MANA is Decentraland’s fungible, ERC20 cryptocurrency token that allows users of Decentraland to purchase LAND and goods and services from other users through smart contracts.

Decentraland got a major boost recently, scoring eye-watering gains by 4,000% in the last 12 months.

Gala (GALA)

Gala is a platform that aims to pave the way for the emerging blockchain gaming to their full extent. Describing itself as “making blockchain games you'll actually want to play”, players can earn swords or other items and trade them to another person or play with them in-game. Powered by more than 16,000 player-run nodes, GALA token is very bullish as it can be used in-game and to purchase items.

Despite the correction trend, GALA made a splash earlier defying gravity soaring to new heights in a short time frame.

Terra (LUNA)

Currently ranked #11 by marketcap, LUNA is on fire. Terra is a public blockchain protocol deploying a suite of algorithmic decentralized stablecoins which underpin a thriving ecosystem that brings DeFi to the masses.

Hit by FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) Terra’s ecosystem is booming as investors as well as traders got very LUNAtic and hurried to get a piece of LUNA. Thus the boost is attributed to the rapid growth of users, don’t underestimate the power of enthusiasm!

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Just like Terra, FOMO has also played a major role in AXS’s surge. Describing itself as “Axie is a new type of game, partially owned and operated by its players”, it is a blockchain-based trading and battling game where players can earn AXS tokens by playing and use them to decide the future of the game!

Axie Infinity allows players to collect, breed, raise, battle and trade token-based creatures known as Axies. Each of these Axies is a non-fungible token (NFT) meaning it has different aspects from the others!

With gains of over 24,000%, AXS is one the top-performing crypto of 2021 and has a lot of potential to grow more.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Similar to Decentrland, The Sandbox is a virtual metaverse where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain using the platform’s utility token SAND. Players can create digital assets in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and integrate them into games with Game Maker.

SAND, which has been conquering new heights, is the utility token used throughout The Sandbox ecosystem.