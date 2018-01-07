5 Brilliant Ways to Start Your Cover Letter in 2018

And you? How do you write a cover letter that stands out? (Pixabay)

The Middle East region has a diverse workforce and a competitive market. This means that we all have to do our best to distinguish ourselves and persuade employers that we can do our job better than everyone else we are competing against.

When it comes to applying for jobs, there should be no shortcuts. It is definitely tempting to forgo non-mandatory application material such as cover letters, or to find a template online and regurgitate the same letter every single time we apply for a job. After all, looking for a job requires enough time and effort that it is practically a job in of itself.

Further, for those of us who are looking for work and are currently employed or balancing other real life responsibilities, there just doesn’t seem to be enough time to tailor our CV and cover letter for each and every job we choose to apply for.

However, the easy and convenient road will not necessarily get you to your destination any faster. Sometimes the things that take the most effort bring the best results. Regardless of how you feel about cover letters or how convinced you are that the hiring manager will even read them, it is definitely true that they hugely improve your chances once read. It is an opportunity to communicate directly to your employer and that is a chance you should take every single time.

Now that you’re (hopefully) convinced, let’s move onto the next order of business. How do you start writing a brilliant cover letter? It can be frustrating when you open a document and are at a loss of how to start or what to say. But, you don’t need to worry one bit. In this week’s episode of Bayt.com’s Career Talk, our very own Hatem Hannoun walks you through five fresh and easy ways to start your cover letter that will guarantee yours gets the right kind of attention.

If you have been lacking inspiration or direction, this video will give you all you need in under five minutes.

If you enjoyed the video and feel that it helped you, share it with others who may be going through the same problem. Sound off in the comments below and share your feedback, stories or any advice you might have for other job seekers.

By Dalia Abu Sharar

