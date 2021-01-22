5 Hacks To Help Get You Back Into “Work Mode” After Time Off

I think we can all agree that going back to the office after a vacation can seem dreadful. That is why regaining focus and getting right into work might seem challenging for some. Good thing is, we are here to give you 5 hacks that will help you activate the “work mode”:

1. Prepare yourself mentally

Whatever you did during your time off, preparing yourself mentally for work can go a long way. You can start off by preparing your work outfit or lunch meal for your first day back at the office. Sleeping early and resting can also give you the boost you need to get back to work refreshed and on your A-game! It is important to be mentally ready for work as not to become demotivated or overwhelmed during the first couple of days after vacation.



2. Re-establish your morning routine

Make sure to re-establish a morning routine that works best for you. For instance, you can start off by meditating, doing a quick exercise or even reading a book. Getting your morning routine in check will help you feel grounded and ready to take on the day with a fresh mindset.

3. Create “focus time”

It is very easy for some to get stressed out about all the things they need to handle after their vacation. However, it is important that you do not overwhelm yourself after coming back. The key is stay focused and keep your head in the game. You can start by marking off “focus time” on your calendar. This time can just be dedicated to going through your emails and catching up with your colleagues. This will help you feel calm and focused on the tasks at hand. Remember that small steps lead to big changes.



4. Make a mini to-do-list

Falling into a never-ending to-do list can be daunting. That is why it is imperative that you write yourself a realistic to-do list that does not end up being too short or too long. Striking the right balance will help keep you motivated. Setting realistic goals and achieving them can make you feel accomplished without feeling drained.



5. Be kind to yourself