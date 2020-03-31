5 Tactics to Help You Lure the Best Candidates

Every human resource manager knows that recruitment is an ongoing process. Finding top-tier talent in a world where everyone is fighting to land a job can be difficult. How do you weed out the cream of the crop? How can you trust the candidate you’re hiring is going to live up to their expectations? To find the best of the best, business owners and HR managers need to take matters into their own hands.

Whether you’re looking to create an entire team or need to hire one candidate for an open position, there are plenty of ways you can attract the perfect candidate. Read below to find some unique ways to find a one-of-a-kind employee who will help your company grow and prosper.

Create a thorough job description

Candidates won’t hear about your job opening if there’s no job description posted online. There are many job recruiting platforms where you can post your job description, such as Hire Hunt, Indeed, Glassdoor, and Monster. When you create your job description, you want to make sure it’s detailed enough so applicants can determine for themselves whether they fit the bill or not. An ideal job description will incorporate the following sections:

Position title, which briefly describes the role, the department the position is in, pay grade, hours, and any additional information

Job summary, which details the requirement and day-to-day operations that the candidate might expect

Qualifications, including any education, degrees, certifications, and years of experience needed for the role

Special demands, such as whether heavy lifting, travel, standing, or other demands are required

Job duties, including the tasks that are required to be completed roughly 95 percent of the time, and other special functions of the role

Application information, such as how to apply, who to call, whether an employment background check is required, and so forth

Offer a competitive benefits package

While compensation and benefits aren’t the only things attracting talent, they do carry a lot of weight, especially for employees in a competitive market. To increase employee retention rates and job satisfaction, make sure you offer competitive perks that will keep your team satisfied. Some attractive benefits you can include are:

An employer-sponsored 401(k) plan and employer match

Unlimited paid time off

Health, dental, and vision insurance

Education stipend

Tuition reimbursements

Childcare benefits

Employer discounted gym membership

Weekly catered lunches

Parking stipend

Remote work opportunities

Relocation assistance

Wellness programs

Use social media

Often, job hunters are the ones reaching out to employers, writing dozens of cover letters, and going on numerous interviews. Turn the tables and reach out to prospective job hunters before you post your job application online.

Harness the power of social media, such as LinkedIn or Facebook, to find eager candidates looking for a job. Many social media platforms have professional groups pertaining to specific industries where you can find top-tier talent and recruit them for an open position.

Offer referral bonuses

Give your current employees a chance to get invested in the recruitment process. Offering referral bonuses to employees is an excellent way to satisfy them and find talent that will add value to your company. A referral incentive program will encourage employees to find the best candidates for an open role at your company in order to receive a stipend.

For example, if you end up hiring a candidate that was referred by a current employee, you can give them a stipend for $1,000, or any amount within your budget, if the new hire stays and performs well for at least 90 days. If you’re a small business who can’t afford a large stipend, offer extra vacation days or an employee parking spot for a month.

Host an open house

A great way to engage with your community and find job hunters ready to land a job is by hosting an open house in your office or attending a job fair. At events like these, you’ll be able to meet a variety of applicants from different backgrounds in one sitting. You’ll be able to read resumes, ask questions, and have conversations with job seekers. These events also serve as a great way for you to let the community know about your company’s culture, values, mission, products, and services in a more authentic way.

Key takeaways

As a business, your goal is to attract the best talent that money can buy. Hardworking employees can help take your business to the next level, while unproductive and negative employees can bring your company down to the ground. With these unique ways on how to attract top-tier talent, you’ll be on your way to building a productive team that’s ready to get the job done.