5 Tech Tools You Need For Your Business to Thrive





1. Website/Mobile App

If you aren’t considering a mobile app for your startup, think again. The majority of US adults access the internet through a mobile device; the days of using computers to access the internet are (sadly) in decline. Having a mobile app, or at the very least, a mobile-friendly site, is no longer an attractive extra; it’s a requirement.

If your customers can’t access your site via their smartphones and other mobile devices, there’s a good chance you’ll lose out on sales and potentially productive interactions. Mobile devices, such as smartphones, are used by around 42% of the world’s population! Let that sink in for a moment; how much business could you be missing out on by not appealing to this market?

Setting up an attractive and practical website and/or mobile app is going to require some help. You’ll need a professional designer/developer to get it right, and it’s best to steer away from those DIY sites like Wix or Weebly; especially if you’re running an eCommerce store.

2. AI

AI, or artificial intelligence, is on the rise as the tech continues to evolve, and it’s quickly becoming a must-have for businesses everywhere. From the ability to automate social media accounts to managing billing and payments to more effective marketing techniques, AI is limitless in its potential; and it’s still only in its infancy!

Imagine a world where you can let a computer run your business. This computer uses machine learning to improve sales, market research, customer reach, and much more. While the tech certainly has its drawbacks, developers are continuously working to improve and perfect this amazing tool every year.

Pretty soon, you won’t even have to reach out to customers, the AI will do it for you! Once a connection is established, you’ll then be able to take over the interaction, but with an AI system, your reach will be further than ever.

3. Digital Conferencing Services

Remote meetings are becoming the new standard for businesses all over the world. No one likes those long in-person meetings if we’re being honest, and digital conference software has provided just the escape we needed from the bland conference rooms of the past.

Digital conference services take the worry out of multi-caller and long-distance calls and completely slash the price of such services. Traditional landlines charge an arm and a leg for long-distance calls, but with digital conferencing, you won’t pay long-distance fees. Anyone with an internet connection can join your call anywhere in the world!

Ditch the old landlines and upgrade to a digital conference tool for a completely revolutionized conference experience. With extras like video conferencing and screen sharing, you can take your calls to the next level; making them even better than those boring in-person meetings.

4. Cloud Storage

Don’t settle for simple hard drive storage for your startup. Cloud storage is the new standard for business, as it provides a secure and shareable network that you can pretty much save anything to. The more storage you need, the higher the cost will be, but somewhere around 1TB of storage is usually enough for most startups.

Google Drive offers up to 15GB of cloud storage for free with a Google account, but you can also opt for something like Microsoft’s OneDrive; which provides Microsoft Office and 1TB of storage for just $7/month! How’s that for affordable storage?

5. A Good Network

A good network for employees to work on is essential. Fiber optic internet is about the best you can currently get, but there are other options like satellite and hotspot. Whichever option you choose, you’ll want to sign on with a reputable company and be sure you’re providing enough bandwidth for daily tasks.

Good networks can make all the difference in the productivity of your startup, as faulty internet connections can leave projects unfinished and team members frustrated. It’s irritating enough when a home connection is spotty, but imagine working in an office where the internet constantly goes out!

The Take-Away

These tech tools will help your startup flourish and reach the goals you’ve set for the year. From improving conference calls to internet connections and utilizing AI, these five tech investments are well worth the cost in the end. Don’t be afraid to enlist technology to help with your success!