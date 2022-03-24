5 Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy with Crypto

Investing crypto has grown significantly popular so is buying stuff with it! If you look hard enough these days, you’ll find that you can spend your crypto EVERYWHERE.. However, you might not be able to do so directly, as you’ll need a third-party to facilitate the process, like PayPal.

With crypto mania happening everywhere, many businesses have been bold enough to challenge the established status quo and accept bitcoin and other crypto as a second payment method. While many did it to benefit from becoming early adopters, some are doing so to achieve marketing goals or to go with the flow. As crypto grows more and more popular these days, even credit card companies like Visa and Mastercard are exploring crypto.

From watches to tickets and even luxury cars, here are 5 things you can buy with your crypto:

In 2021, Technoking of Tesla giveth and taketh away bitcoin payment citing energy consumption concerns. Later one, the zero-emissions EV company, owned by Time's Person of the Year Elon Musk, has begun selling some of its products using the meme cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Property

Last year, Dubai's Samana Developers started accepting Dogecoin Crypto with a 5% discount on its residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai. The ranked #1 seller by Property Monitor will achieve this through Binance cryptocurrency exchange using smart contracts for real estate buyers which are automated agreements that use online blockchain technology instead.

Outside MENA, there are dedicated platforms for buying and selling houses for Bitcoin like, Bithome.

Microsoft Services

Microsoft has begun to accept bitcoin as a form of payment. According to Microsoft's payment and billing policy, bitcoin is accepted as "a payment method to purchase apps, games, and other digital content from Windows, Windows Phone, Xbox Games, Xbox Music, or Xbox Video Stores."

Fast Food

If you’re living in the US and craving some pizza but you don’t have any cash, there’s a service called Lightening Pizza that allows you to order Dominos Pizza via the Bitcoin's Lightning network at a 6% discount!

It’s maybe needless to say that McDonald’s El Salvador also accepts bitcoin payments.

Just walked into a McDonald's in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with bitcoin, tbh fully expecting to be told no.



But low and behold, they printed a ticket with QR that took me to a webpage with Lightning invoice, and now I'm enjoying my desayuno traditional! pic.twitter.com/NYCkMNbv7U — Aaron van Wirdum (@AaronvanW) September 7, 2021

Vacations

Travel giant Expedia made a breakthrough back in 2014, becoming the first ever to accept bitcoin payments for booking. Throughout Coinbase crypto exchange you can finish your booking, where you will see the total cost of your booking in Bitcoin, based on a Coinbase-set exchange rate. Your booking's Bitcoin price will be valid for 10 minutes. If you do not pay during this time, the Bitcoin exchange rate will be changed, and the Bitcoin price for your reservation may vary.