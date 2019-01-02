5 Ways to Help You Stick to Your Fitness Resolutions Despite Your Busy Schedule

Exercise can boost your productivity and reduce stress when life gets hectic. (Shutterstock)

In today’s world, everyone has busy schedules. So when you have a million things to do on your list, it’s easy to cross out your workout or keep it as the lowest priority that you may or may not ever get around to doing.

Although you might think that exercising is not that important and stands no competition with your tasks and projects at work, it should really take a higher priority on your list. Exercise can boost your productivity and reduce stress when life gets hectic.

If it is hard for you to go to your scheduled workout in the gym, try these simple tricks to get your body moving and getting a much needed exercise:

1. Take a walk to a nearby store

Try to make excuses so you can walk and keep your body in motion. Walk to a nearby store, a grocery shop, a pharmacy, or just around the block. It’s free, it’s easy to do, and it’s no harsh on your joints. Plus, walking has many health benefits like improving circulation, lowering blood pressure and strengthening the heart. In times when you are feeling stressed and overwhelmed at work, a walk can give you some fresh air and help you rejuvenate your focus and energy.

2. Stay away from shortcuts

Park your car away from the perfect spot you’re so used to parking at every day so you can walk a little longer. Try going to the furthest bathroom in your office or even try using the stairs in your building every once in a while. Although these tricks may sound inconvenient and not overly athletic, they will soon add up and will be key if your goal is to move more often. Take the longer path and your body will adjust with time.

Read More

4 Things to Consider to Make Your CV Stands Out

4 Factors to Consider When Developing Maternity Leave Policy

3. Keep a sporty outfit on you

Keeping comfortable shoes and sweat pants with you is a great habit! And if you can actually go to work wearing workout clothes then even better. Trust me, having the gear on you and ready to go will make it easier for you to go for a jog after work, or even brisk walk during lunch hour. Depending on your schedule, try going to a park for a run or sprint when you have some free time.

4. Invest in a jump rope

Jump ropes are fun, inexpensive, and portable. They also burn more calories than you might think. Give it a try! Jumping for five to 10 minutes each day is a great cardio workout. Also, there many cool tricks to learn and master using a jump rope. This might get your coworkers impressed (or jealous) and might want to join you for the exercise.

5. Make use of average tasks

Who said you need a gym to get a workout? During busy days it is really challenging to hit the gym but you can try to include some moves in your day-to day activities, like doing squats while ironing your clothes, or use your kitchen table to do standing pushups while you wait for your water to boil, anything! You’d be surprised to see how much you can move without gym equipment or a hefty subscription.

The point is, there are so many ways that are not expensive or inconvenient to get some exercise and remain healthy. You can get as creative as you like and make the activities fun and entertaining, not a dreaded task.

By Roba Al-Assi

This article originally appeared in Bayt.com. This article and all other intellectual property on Bayt.com is the property of Bayt.com. Reproduction of this article in any form is only permissible with written permission from Bayt.com.