6 Brands Taking Their Social Media Game to the Next Level

If there is any time to take your social media game to the next level, it is definitely now! With the world rapidly moving towards relying more on technology and remote working, now is the time to up your game and create a stronger social media presence.

And this is exactly what the following brands did - they upped their social media game!



1. Washington Post

Washington Post turned to Tiktok to tackle the hate crimes against Asian Americans in a smart way that is guaranteed to reach a large number of people.

@washingtonpost Hate crimes against Asian Americans have surged in the U.S., including a shooting spree in Atlanta that left eight dead, including six Asian women. ♬ original sound - We are a newspaper.

2. Barilla

Ever wondered what is the best way to make pasta? Barilla gave you the answer with its Spotify playlist! Barilla created a campaign with Publicis Italia to create its own pasta playlist.

3. Popeyes

Through using the right social media channels and advertising their new chicken sandwich, Popeyes was able to sell out this sandwich instantly when it was first launched in the US in August 2019. However, it soon reached the MENA in 2020 and 2021 and the hype here is still as big! For instance, when it was first launched in Jordan in March 2021, it was reported that it sold out immediately thanks to good PR!

Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

4. Mercedes Benz

The automobile giant made an opportunity out of the Suez Canal crisis and made sure to use it as an advertisement stunt.

5. Zoom

In an attempt to further increase their brand awareness, they created a virtual background challenge in which users were asked to share a picture or video using Zoom’s background feature. Thus audience engagement helped them to keep their customers engaged as well as bring in new ones.

We’ve selected 3 winners for our Virtual Background Competition in March… Congratulations to Ben, Clint and Wes for their creativity! And a huge thank you to everyone who submitted an entry. #StayConnected, the contest will be back very soon in April… #MeetHappy pic.twitter.com/Dor9AWGhbK — Zoom (@Zoom) April 3, 2020

6. Procter & Gamble

At the start of the pandemic, Procter & Gamble created #DistanceDance in partnership with Charli D’Amelio in order to encourage people to stay home and push through. P&G also promised to donate to Feeding America and Mathew 25 for the first 3M videos.