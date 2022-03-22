The global water crisis is devastating the lives of billions across the globe. Whether it is the lack of access to water or inadequate water sanitation, the water crisis is a global burden that has to be addressed with great urgency.

It is reported that around 785M people do not have access to clean water worldwide. Water insanitation and the diseases it entails is a whole different issue as about 2B people do not have access to adequate sanitation, which in return can result in a range of serious illnesses. In fact, diarrheal diseases on their own account for the deaths of around 800 children under 5 every day.

These numbers are raising major flags that emphasize the necessity to improve access to water and sanitation. The good news is that the world is becoming more aware of the urgency of the matter, and many leading companies are stepping in to ease the global water crisis burden.

Here are 6 companies trying to solve the global water crisis:

1. PepsiCo

PepsiCo, announced in 2021 that it will be tackling wastewater in the areas it operates in. As part of becoming “Net Water Positive” by 2030, PepsiCo aspires to provide the areas that they work in with more water than they use. In addition, the leading food and beverage manufacturer is also creating partnerships to make water more accessible. Through its work with WaterAid, it wants to provide clean water to Sub-Saharan Africa.

2. Microsoft

Driven by its environmental responsibility, Microsoft also aims to become water positive by 2030. The technology mogul is working on replenishing more water than it uses, investing in projects, and even using its technologies and AI for Earth Program to help revive water replenishment.

3. Google

As part of its plan to preserve water and combat the water shortage crisis the world is facing, Google pledged to support water security and replenish around 120% of the water it consumes by 2030. The ambition of the business giant is to help make clean water more accessible and secure and create a healthier ecosystem for the communities that are suffering the most through this global water crisis. Not only that, but Google will also use its technologies to help predict and prevent water problems worldwide.

4. Facebook

It is said that since 2017, Facebook has been working to help restore waters in high-water stress areas. Through its work and investments in water restoration projects, Facebook seeks to make water accessible to everyone in an equal and environmentally sustainable approach. In addition, it has also leveraged both natural solutions and technological advancements to reduce its water usage and help make its processes more sustainable.

5. BP

Oil industry giant, BP, wants to become water positive by 2035 by focusing on both its own operations and outside collaborations. By re-assessing its processes, it will work on becoming more efficient in using freshwater. Whereas, collaborating on projects will give BP the chance to leave an impact on the environment and better support areas where water is scarce.

6. Manhat

UAE startup Manhat saw a great market opportunity when it comes to water insecurity in the region. Manhat offers sustainable water solutions that can help solve the water crisis in the region. The technology that the new startup aims to introduce will help in producing water in a sustainable way.