6 MENA Startups Helping Raise Awareness on Food Loss and Waste Reduction

It can be quite difficult for many of us to remember the blessing of having food available whenever we feel hungry or crave something. And with that comes the fact that many are also oblivious to how much food is wasted every single year. It is estimated that about 1.3B tons of produced food is lost or wasted yearly. The food waste reached around 40M in the Arab world alone. These numbers are alarming, and therefore more should be done to preserve food and even help end food hunger.

The good news is that even though we are facing a crisis in terms of food loss and waste, the startup community in MENA is taking valuable action in order to tackle the issue.

On International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste Reduction, we are shedding light on 6 startups in MENA who are leading the fight against food waste:

1. EroeGo - 🇦🇪

EroeGo, is a grocery application that sells soon-to-be-expired produced food to help fight food waste. EroeGo wants to change the narrative around so-called “ugly” food and encourage people to make conscious and healthy purchasing decisions.

2. FoodKarma - 🇦🇪

If its name tells you anything then it's that FoodKarma is a strong believer of Karma! FoodKarma is a solution designed to connect restaurants with people looking to buy food at a discounted price. This way, FoodKarma is offering a solution to the problem of wasted food while also helping you enjoy your favorite food at a discounted rate!

@FoodkarmaApp is one of the solution to make sure that food produced is food consumed! Order from our amazing partners and join us all in helping to save the planet, one small bite at a time! 🌿 🌏 🙌 pic.twitter.com/c53NeB9WW3 — foodkarmaapp (@foodkarmaapp) August 31, 2021

3. Uvera - 🇸🇦

Saudi startup, Uvera, aspires to help create solutions for two of the world’s alarming issues: food waste and climate change. In order to do so, Uvera is utilizing the advancements in technology to preserve the life of produced food. By using UV light, Uvera kills the food pathogens that cause spoilage and thus increases the produce’s shelf-life. Uvera is driven by the desire to make real tangible change and aims to reduce food waste by half by 2030.

4. Carbon-CPU - 🇸🇦

By utilizing leading biotechnology, Carbon-CPU is able to recycle food waste into useful fatty acids. This way, not only are they helping reduce the burden of food waste, but it also produces the fatty-acids at a much lower cost by using chemical-free organic solutions!

5. Foodeals - 🇲🇦

Foodeals is also joining the fight against food waste by selling food at a discounted price. The mobile app helps consumers find nearby businesses who are offering promotions or unsold products at a lower price. This way Foodeals is helping reduce food waste as well as cutting down the loss of businesses from unsold items.

6. Wa’hab - 🇶🇦

In 2016, Indian national living in Qatar, Wardah Mamukoya, co-founded Wa’hab to help reduce food wastage in Qatar and help those less fortunate. With Wa’hab, food outlets can now donate excess food to charities, thus reducing food losses, helping those in need, and saving the economy. Wardah sure did hit several birds with one stone with this one!