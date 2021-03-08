6 Powerful Women Transforming the Business World in the GCC

Leaders and businesses have spent this past year trying to push through the challenging times the pandemic has brought upon the world. And business women are no different. However, with women still battling for gender equality and equal pay at one end, and the pandemic on the other, it is imperative that we shed light on their resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

Here is a list of 6 powerful and successful business women in the GCC:

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri - UAE



Mentioned as one of BBC’s most powerful and inspiring women in 2020, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri has also made history by leading the mission of launching UAE’s Hope probe to Mars in February 2021. The UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairperson of UAE’s space agency made UAE the first Arab country to reach the Red Planet.

Shaikha Khaled Al Bahar - Kuwait



As Deputy Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait Group (NBK), Shiakha Khaled Al Bahar has made tremendous advancements in banking and financial services. Under her leadership, NBK donated around $3.3M to Kuwait Red Crescent Society during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majid Al Saud - Saudi Arabia



Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia Bint Majid Al Saud is a true advocate for women empowerment. Through her work with Alwaleed Philanthropies, she was able to carry out multiple projects aimed at empowering women and youth. Through a 2019 study about female participation in Saudi Arabia, her Royal Highness was able to see that there was a significant gender gap. Therefore, she seeked a partnership with Careem in order to secure 100 Careem Captainahs (women captains) in an attempt to support women and offer them more employment opportunities. Her impactful and inspiring work helped her receive the People First Leader Award at the 8th Annual GCC GOV HR Summit 2020.

Mona Yousuf Almoayyed - Bahrain



Mona Almoayyed is not only the Managing Director of Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, but also an environmentalist and philanthropist. She believes in the power of changing lives and making an impact. Almoayyed also works towards making Bahrain greener by being part of the Public Utilities & Environment Committee.

Dr. Buthaina Al Ansari - Qatar



One of Qatar’s leading business women is Dr. Buthaina Al Ansari; entrepreneur, founder and chairman of Tamkeen Training and Consulting Solutions. Through her work, Ansari aims to empower and advance women in the workplace. She also presented “Empowering Women to Occupy Leadership Positions” lecture as part of her “Release Your Thoughts with Your Pen” campaign in order to work towards bridging the gender gap.

HH Sayyida Basma Al Said - Oman



In a world where mental health conditions are on the rise, HH Sayyida Basma Al Said is making sure to provide mental health care to the people in Oman. As a pioneer in mental health, she founded The Whispers of Serenity Clinic, the first specialized private mental health and wellbeing clinic in 2012. She aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and tackle taboo subjects head on. HH Al Said has set up a hotline during the pandemic to help people deal with any mental health issues.