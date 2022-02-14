6 Ways to Get Your Team to Speak Up in Virtual Meetings

Virtual meetings have made workplace communication much easier than ever before. However, the question of how and when to speak up in a virtual meeting seems to be on the mind of many.

There is no denying the great benefits that online meetings have introduced to the way we work, but that does not mean it does not have its own set of challenges. One of the most common issues with meeting virtually is knowing when and how to speak up. Many can wonder if they are interrupting people, taking too long or are simply not welcomed to weigh in.

Here are 6 ways that can help you and others speak up in virtual meetings:

1. Acknowledge everyone in the meeting

Acknowledging and addressing everyone in the meeting can make nervous employees feel a little bit at ease. I remember when I had my first online meeting, I just wanted to keep my nerves in check and knew for a fact that I wasn’t noticed in the meeting since I hadn’t said a word. Looking back, had someone addressed me and acknowledged my attendance, even if it was not necessary, would have made me feel that my ideas are welcome.

2. Ask people to turn on their cameras

You do not see anyone sitting under the table in in-person meetings, do you? Asking participants to turn on their cameras will help them feel more involved and force them to be attentive. The reality is that some people join meetings just for the sake of it, and when cameras are on, people might feel more encouraged to participate and take part in the meeting.

3. Share meeting’s agenda ahead of time

A major part of setting the tone of a meeting has to do with attendees knowing what they are getting into. Share the meeting’s agenda and what participants should expect beforehand so that they can have time to prepare. This way, you are giving everyone plenty of time to prepare and feel more confident when answering or asking questions

4. Encourage brainstorming

The thing that happens often with many meetings is that participants attend thinking they are only there to listen. Therefore, your role as a leader is to vocalize that you are interested in hearing your team’s ideas and thoughts. Starting the meeting with mentioning that all attendees are welcomed to share their innovative ideas will help make them feel more comfortable and heard.

5. Ask questions

An easy and straightforward way to encourage people to participate is by asking questions. Whether it is by sending questions on the chat or asking them out loud, attendees will more likely speak up when they are asked and addressed directly.

6. Do not shame participants

Nothing says “do not participate again” like shaming or making fun of those participating. You need to know that there is a chance your meetings will encompass people with different job titles and therefore no question or idea is silly or stupid. Making sure to set a respectful and accepting tone will go a long way in making participants at ease when participating.

