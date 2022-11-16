Would you be interested in receiving payment the same day you complete the task and from your home? working from home can earn you an extra $10 per day. Do you want to do this but are unsure how to go about it or what websites you can use to assist you in reaching this goal? Worry not dear reader, Albawaba business is here to help!

Even though $10 may not seem like much at first, if you think about it, earning $10 per day from the comfort of your own home equates to $70 per week. This works out to about $280 extra per month and $3,360 extra annually! With that extra cash, you could pay your phone bill, buy some groceries, put money aside for a trip, or even occasionally treat yourself to a fancy meal.

Source: Shutterstock

To meet this end, we’ve compiled a list of some great (and safe) places to make $10 dollars a day from your home!

6 Websites that will pay you $10 a day from your home

Appen

With Appen, you can do search engine evaluation by assigning ratings to search engine results pages based on Google's guidelines. This feedback helps Google's search index perform better and its engineers improve the search algorithm based on the data collected.

To become a Search Engine Evaluator, you must be technically savvy, understand how the World Wide Web and search work, have a good internet connection and work on a device. As an Appen Contributor, you track the hours you spend working on any project and bill Appen for that time. Appen charges by the hour for both short-term and long-term tasks. Appen's pay rate for typical tasks available through their platform is around $11-$14 per hour, according to Glassdoor.

Fiverr

Fiverr is an online marketplace where freelancers can sell their services. You do not need to have a specific skill, such as writing or photography, as some other online platforms require.

You can sell anything on Fiverr for $5 if you are a seller. One disadvantage is that you are paid through PayPal (which charges a fee) and Fiverr also takes a percentage, so you will need to complete more than two gigs per day to reach your daily goal of $10.

However, there are some tasks and items for which you can charge more than $5. For example, if you do a rush job or provide additional work beyond the basic task.

Sweatcoin

You've probably heard of healthy living apps that reward users with cash in exchange for adopting healthier lifestyle habits like dieting and exercise. Sweatcoin rewards users for doing one of the most basic forms of exercise: walking. Sweatcoin's currency is converted into each step you take. Once you've accumulated enough coins, you can exchange them for cash via PayPal or a variety of rewards provided by the platform's partners.

TranscribeMe

Transcribe Me is a website where you can get paid to transcribe audio files. The pay is $20 per audio hour, so transcribing 30 minutes of audio would get you to your goal of $10.

To begin, you must pass a basic language skills test, but once you begin, you can choose how much or how little you want to transcribe.

YouGov

YouGov is a company that conducts market research and polls. You can create a profile with YouGov if you live in the UK and are over the age of 16. You can start taking surveys once you've signed up! Your first survey will elicit more information about you and your life. Its purpose is to learn more about you so that YouGov can tailor relevant surveys to you.

It will inquire about your educational background, marital status, and other details. You will be rewarded with points for providing this information. New surveys will be notified to you via email or on your main profile on the YouGov website. On average, the surveys you will receive will take between 5 and 15 minutes to complete.

Clickworker

Earn money by categorizing data, writing or proofreading text, completing surveys, and reviewing online search results (also known as micro jobs). Clickworkers can earn between a few cents and a few dollars per task, depending on how long it takes to complete it. Weekly payments are made via direct deposit or PayPal.