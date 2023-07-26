7 Automotive Giants Unite to Challenge Tesla's Charge!

ALBAWABA - In a bold move to revolutionize electric vehicle charging and rival Tesla, seven prominent automakers are teaming up in a joint venture. The goal is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in North America by making charging facilities more convenient, convenient and reliable.

An official announcement on Wednesday revealed the formation of a new company led by major automakers such as BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis. This strategic alliance is set to leverage incentives offered by the Biden administration to create electric vehicle charging networks across the United States.

The primary objective of the joint venture is to offer a state-of-the-art high-energy charging network, comprising an impressive 30,000 charging stations. This vast network is designed to make emissions-free driving increasingly attractive to millions of potential customers.

It is worth noting that the project aims to accelerate the deployment of high-energy charging stations by leveraging public and private financing sources. Moreover, these charging stations will be accessible to all electric vehicles that adhere to the uniform requirements, thus promoting inclusiveness in the transition to electric mobility.



The first wave of charging stations is scheduled to launch during the summer of 2024 in the United States, with Canada slated for future expansion. Underscoring their commitment to sustainability, all seven automakers participating in the project are committed to only powering the charging network with renewable energy sources.