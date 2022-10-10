7 Companies Supporting Their Employees’ Mental Wellbeing

Taking care of our mental well being is a priority that should not be overlooked. But in a culture that glamorizes hustling and overachieving, many of us are left feeling burnout and mentally drained. This is where companies, leaders, and organizations have to step in and model the importance of taking our mental well-being.

Employees spend most of their waking days at work and thus it is crucial that they feel mentally and emotionally supported. And while the world still has some work to do to help normalize the conversation around mental health, some companies are already leading the way when it comes to taking care of their employees’ mental well-being.

1. Unilever

A pioneer in supporting their employees, Unilever became part of a business initiative that advocates for mental well-being at the workplace in January 2021. Known as Global Business Collaboration (GBC) for Better Workplace Mental Health, the initiative was signed by Unilever as a symbol of its commitment to prioritize and advance employee wellbeing.

2. Barclays

Driven by the desire to create an inclusive and healthier work environment, Barclays created the “This Is Me” campaign to encourage its employees to speak about their stories confidently and authentically. By doing so Barclays aims to foster a humane work environment that understands the importance of sharing our stories and struggles.

3. Microsoft

Microsoft is also breaking ceilings and fostering a safe space for its employees to communicate and talk about their concerns. However, this is not new news for IT mogul as it has always aspired to give wellbeing benefits and create a culture that supports its employees.

4. Bell Group

Bell Group believes that their employees are their biggest asset and therefore it has worked on supporting its employees’ wellbeing since its establishment 30 years ago. From pledging their support to the Real Living Wage Scheme to providing a wellbeing forum to its employees, Bell Group is dedicated to providing the best to its employees.

5. Levi Strauss & Company (LS&Co)

Said to have raised the bar for what companies should do to support their employees by Forbes, Levi Strauss & Company seems to be going above and beyond to ensure their employees are supported.

The human-centered work culture at LS&Co includes partnering up with leading wellbeing platforms like Thrive Global, as well as providing accessible resources and assistance programs.

6. Fine Hygienic Holdings (FHH)

As FHH strives to always ‘Do the right thing”, it ensures to provide the best services for both its customers and employees. During last year’s Gulf Sustainability Awards in Dubai, the company was awarded a bronze award for empowering and supporting its employees.

7. Zain Group

Jordanian Telecommunication company introduced the Be Well program back in 2021 to help shed light on the importance of organizational wellbeing. This initiative was made possible by collaborating with Headspace and Kuwaiti Counseling Center, both of which are leaders in mindfulness and meditation.

In addition, Zain has also partnered with leading wellness platform Tuhoon to further drive their Be Well initiative.

In general, while companies seem to have taken active steps toward supporting their employees, the mental health burden still needs collaborative efforts to ease. A study shows that around 10% of the world's population suffers from a mental illness. And with the stigma and lack of awareness, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find out that the true number is much greater than that. For instance, it is reported that mental disorders are one of the leading causes of disability in the Arab region, and yet not enough research is done in the region.

However, what so many companies and leaders fail to see is that the severe mental distress is impacting more than just employees because it also results in significant losses for businesses. In fact, PwC reports that $3.5M is lost in productivity in the GCC due to mental disorders. The number is baffling and requires urgent intervention.

The reality of things is that life is only getting harder and harder, and it is on each one of us to help ease the burden. Thus companies and leaders have a serious responsibility of supporting their employees’ mental health.