TikTok Unveils Tool to Tackle Mental Health Issues

The Chinese giant is adding guides on mental well-being and body image developed to support users who may be living with or recovering from an eating disorder or a mental issue.

These guides are available on TikTok's Safety Center and were developed with the help of International Association for Suicide Prevention, Crisis Text Line, Live For Tomorrow, National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), National Eating Disorder Information Centre, Butterfly Foundation, and Bodywhys.

The app also pledged to prevent content that promotes, glorifies, or normalizes suicide, self-harm or eating disorders, and provided users with content on mental well-being, as well as information on where to seek support and advice. Such videos will appear in search results for certain terms related to suicide or self-harm.

Recently, the teenagers’favorite social media app was under further fire for handling of children’s data.