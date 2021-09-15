  1. Home
TikTok Unveils Tool to Tackle Mental Health Issues

Published September 15th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
The Chinese giant is adding guides on mental well-being and body image developed to support users who may be living with or recovering from an eating disorder or a mental issue. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
These guides are available on TikTok's Safety Center

TikTok has announced the rollout of a slew of wellbeing resources and features to help mitigate the impact of social media on users' mental health and combat thoughts of suicide.

TikTok on Mental Health

The Chinese giant is adding guides on mental well-being and body image developed to support users who may be living with or recovering from an eating disorder or a mental issue.

TikTok

These guides are available on TikTok's Safety Center and were developed with the help of International Association for Suicide Prevention, Crisis Text Line, Live For Tomorrow,  National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), National Eating Disorder Information Centre, Butterfly Foundation, and Bodywhys.

TikTok

The app also pledged to prevent content that promotes, glorifies, or normalizes suicide, self-harm or eating disorders, and provided users with content on mental well-being, as well as information on where to seek support and advice. Such videos will appear in search results for certain terms related to suicide or self-harm.

Recently, the teenagers’favorite social media app was under further fire for handling of children’s data.

 

