7 Ideas to Help You Upskill Your Team

If you ask any mid-career worker about their professional priorities nowadays, you'll most probably hear "I want to stay up-to-date with the market's dynamic need for new skills".

When workers a few decades ago were first introduced to computers at offices, they had to overcome the lack of technical skills by putting extra effort and time into relevant training, which eventually opened new opportunities for them.

Nowadays, new skills emerge more often than ever and the mission of acquiring proper training, learning experiences and growth opportunities has been widely placed on employees themselves.

A recent study by UK-based Hays has found that 52% of employees think that their companies offer little to no upskilling resources to help them advance their careers.

On the other hand, the study found that 60% of employers believed that they were meeting their team's needs in terms of resources.

Upskilling Teams Starts with;

In the article, we will shed light on some practices companies can follow to help narrow the gap between the two groups;

1- Evaluate your current team members

Citing busy workload, many team leaders would overlook the need to know their team members closely, by identifying their strengths, weaknesses, as well as interests, so it helps them map how each individual can develop on a professional level.

Team leaders need to realize the importance of such assessments and know it is a first, but crucial step, toward upskilling workers.

2- Speak to your team members about their future plans

Do you know how most job interviews feature questions such as "Where do you see yourself in 5 years?"? This question better is asked on a routine basis to current employees since they have already identified their place in the team and can have a deeper conversation about what they can do more.

Learn more about their aspirations and how they expect to grow, which can help you draft plans for each of them.

3- Upskilling will eventually help your team

It is important that team leaders and managers remember that employees having more skills will only benefit their business plans, but not only have more loyal workers but also by cutting the cost of bringing new people for the skills you can already grant to your trusted employees.

4- Plan training programs

Since upskilling can traditionally refer to more training opportunities on skills needed by both the company and the individuals, training sessions are a hard-to-change and integral part of the mission.

The only critical part, though, can be choosing the right courses with the right instructors.

5- Recommend readings, shows, and podcasts

While training can be the more formal form of upskilling, it is quite short-term. Managers who aspire to be mentors for their juniors need to be resourceful in terms of untraditional educational material that can help team members grow their skills and knowledge in a variety of topics connected to their business.

6- Allow consistent time windows for growth

One of the most common reasons many employees find it hard to gain new skills in their business domain is that they feel overworked and even worse, feel burnout.

Helping employees have a short breather of knowledge or growth on a regular basis, such as two hours of reading or watching every week, can have a major impact on their professional growth.

7- Offer acting up opportunities

Every once in a while, give your team members a few senior-level tasks so they test their own performance and learn more about the gaps they need to fill in terms of skills. This can be a valuable chance to help them feel motivated for a more responsible roles, and consequently, be more loyal to the team and the business as a whole.