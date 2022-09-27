7 Professionals Qualified for UAE Citizenship: All You Need to Know

Since the establishment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), many have dreamt of obtaining the UAE citizenship and holding the world’s strongest passport.

And in January 2021, the UAE government has given the opportunity to specific categories of professionals to make this dream a reality!

According to the updated ‘Executive Regulation of the Citizenship and Passports Law’, seven categories of expatriates are allowed to acquire the UAE citizenship along with their spouses and children.

Without any further ado, here are the 7 categories who can apply for the UAE citizenship.

7 Professionals Qualified for UAE Citizenship

Investors: According to the updated law, any investor who wishes to apply for the UAE’s citizenship must own a property on the UAE’s soil. Doctors: A doctor who wishes to apply for Emirati nationality needs to be practicing in a field of high demand in the UAE, with an extensive experience of no less than 10 years.

In addition, they need to be members of a “reputable organization in the field of specialization”. Specialists: The eligibility conditions for specialists are the same ones mentioned for the doctors in the paragraph above. Inventors: Inventors who want to apply for the UAE citizenship need to have at least one patent that is either approved by the UAE’s Ministry of Economy (MoE) or any other credible international body.

In addition, they need to obtain a recommendation letter from the MoE. Scientists In order for scientists to be eligible for applying to the Emirati nationality, they need to be active researchers in any of the following: universities, research centres, or in the private sector.

In addition, they need to have practical experience of minimum 10 years in the same field where they highly contributed.

Last but not least, nominated scientists for UAE citizenship need to obtain a recommendation letter from a credible scientific institution in the UAE. Also Read Investing in Real Estate in Dubai: Everything You Need to Know Intellectuals According to the UAE’s updated law, in order for an intellectual to be eligible for the UAE citizenship, they need to be pioneers in the field of art and culture, and a winner of one international award or more.

In addition, they need to obtain a recommendation letter from the related government authorities. Individuals with Creative Talents The eligibility conditions for this category are the same ones mentioned for the intellectuals in the paragraph above.

Eligibility conditions that apply for all candidates:

All 7 categories need to take the oath of allegiance and loyalty to the UAE All 7 categories need to abide by the UAE’s laws In case of acquiring or losing any citizenship other than UAE’s, candidates must inform the UAE government

It’s important to mention that the UAE’s citizenship can be only acquired through “the Rulers’ and Crown Princes’ Courts, Offices of the Executive Councils and the Cabinet based on the nominations of federal entities”, and it can be withdrawn upon the breach of any of the conditions we mentioned previously.