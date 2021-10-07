How the 22 Arab Passports Rank Internationally

While the UAE passport ranks first internationally being the most powerful passport, none of the Arab passports are even among the top 30 passports according to the Passport Index latest data.
In this article, we will list all the Arab passports and how they ranked regionally and internationally.
UAE - International ranking: 1
Today, the UAE passport is not only the most powerful passport among its Arab peers, but it’s the most powerful passport globally. With 152 as a mobility score, the UAE passport grants its holder to travel to 98 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 54 countries. Only 46 countries require the UAE passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Qatar - International ranking: 45
While the Qatari passport ranks second among the Arab passports, it ranks 45th internationally. With 91 as a mobility score, the Qatari passport grants its holder to travel to 52 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 39 countries. 107 countries require the Qatari passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Kuwait - International ranking: 48
The third on this list is the Kuwaiti passport that is considered the 48th powerful passport internationally. With 85 as a mobility score, the Kuwaiti passport grants its holder to travel to 45 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 40 countries. 113 countries require the Kuwaiti passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Bahrain - International ranking: 50
The fourth on this list is another GCC passport, the Bahraini passport. The Bahraini passport is considered the 50th powerful passport internationally. With 80 as a mobility score, the Bahraini passport grants its holder to travel to 38 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 42 countries. 118 countries require the Bahraini passport holders to apply for a visa.
- KSA - International ranking: 53
The Saudi passport ranks 5th among its Arab peers, while ranking 53rd internationally. With 76 as a mobility score, the Saudi passport grants its holder to travel to 36 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 40 countries. 122 countries require the Saudi passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Oman - International ranking: 54
The Omani passport that ranks 6th on this list, ranks 54th internationally. With 75 as a mobility score, the Omani passport grants its holder to travel to 33 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 42 countries. 123 countries require the Omani passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Tunisia - International ranking: 60
The Tunisian passport ranks 60th internationally and 7th on this list. With 67 as a mobility score, the Tunisian passport grants its holder to travel to 29 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 38 countries. 131 countries require the Tunisian passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Morocco - International ranking: 66
The North African ranks 8th on this list, and 66th internationally. With 60 as a mobility score, the Moroccan passport grants its holder to travel to 25 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 35 countries. 138 countries require the Moroccan passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Jordan - International ranking: 70
While Jordan is among the top 10 Arab passports, it ranks 70th internationally. With 56 as a mobility score, the Jordanian passport grants its holder to travel to 17 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 39 countries. 142 countries require the Jordanian passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Algeria - International ranking: 70
Just like Jordan, Algeria ranks 70th internationally. With 56 as a mobility score, the Algerian passport grants its holder to travel to 16 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 40 countries. 142 countries require the Algerian passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Mauritania - International ranking: 72
Morocco’s neighbor, Mauritania, ranks 11th among the Arab passports and 72nd internationally. With 54 as a mobility score, the Mauritanian passport grants its holder to travel to 21 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 33 countries. 144 countries require the Mauritanian passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Egypt - International ranking: 73
The land of the pharaohs ranks 73rd internationally and 12th on this list. With 53 as a mobility score, the Egyptian passport grants its holder to travel to 14 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 39 countries. 145 countries require the Egyptian passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Comoros - International ranking: 75
While Comoros’ passport ranks 13th on this list, it ranks 75th internationally. With 51 as a mobility score, Comoros’ passport grants its holder to travel to 13 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 38 countries. 147 countries require the Comoros’ passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Lebanon - International ranking: 77
It seems that the economy is not the only aspect deteriorating in Lebanon. The Lebanese passport that ranks 14th on this list, ranks 77th internationally. With 49 as a mobility score, the Lebanese passport grants its holder to travel to 12 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 37 countries. 149 countries require the Lebanese passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Djibouti - International ranking: 78
Djibouti’s passport ranks 78th internationally and 15th on this list. With 48 as a mobility score, the Djibouti’s passport grants its holder to travel to 9 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 39 countries. 150 countries require the Djibouti’s passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Libya - International ranking: 81
The Libyan passport that ranks 16th among the Arab passports, ranks 81st internationally. With 45 as a mobility score, the Libyan passport grants its holder to travel to 11 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 34 countries. 153 countries require the Libyan passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Sudan - International ranking: 81
Just like the Libyan passport, the Sudanese passport ranks 81st internationally. With 45 as a mobility score, the Sudanese passport grants its holder to travel to 9 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 36 countries. 153 countries require the Sudanese passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Ethiopia - International ranking: 82
The Ethiopian passport ranks 82nd internationally and 18th on this list. With 44 as a mobility score, the Ethiopian passport grants its holder to travel to 10 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 34 countries. 154 countries require the Ethiopian passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Palestinian Territories - International ranking: 85
The Palestinian Territories’ passport ranks 85th internationally and 19th on this list. With 41 as a mobility score, the Palestinian passport grants its holder to travel to 10 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 31 countries. 157 countries require the Palestinian passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Yemen - International ranking: 86
The Yemeni passport ranks 20th among the Arab passports, and 86th internationally. With 38 as a mobility score, the Yemeni passport grants its holder to travel to 8 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 30 countries. 160 countries require the Yemeni passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Somalia - International ranking: 87
The Somali passport ranks 87th internationally and 21st on this list. With 37 as a mobility score, the Somali passport grants its holder to travel to 8 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 29 countries. 161 countries require Somali passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Syria - International ranking: 88
The Syrian passport is among the worst 3 passports internationally ranking 88th. With 34 as a mobility score, the Syrian passport grants its holder to travel to 5 destinations without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 29 countries. 164 countries require the Syrian passport holders to apply for a visa.
- Iraq - International ranking: 89
The least powerful Arab passport is the Iraqi passport and the only passport that is less powerful than it is the Afghani passport. With 33 as a mobility score, the Iraqi passport grants its holder to travel to 4 destinations only without a visa, while they get a visa on arrival in 29 countries. 165 countries require the Iraqi passport holders to apply for a visa.
