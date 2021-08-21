7 Reasons Why Passionate Employees Lose Motivation

Every organization aims to hire employees who are motivated, passionate and know what they are doing. However, what many leaders fail to see is that with the wrong leadership and work environment, these same passionate and motivated employees become quiet. They stop engaging and working towards change. And that’s when alarm bells should start ringing.

“The biggest concern for any organization should be when their most passionate people become quiet.” - Tim McClure, Professional Speaker and Brand and Leadership Consultant

Many leaders and managers can wonder what happened, or what went wrong, but rarely does anyone find the truth behind it. That is why we are here to clear all the doubts, and give you 7 reasons why passionate employees lose their motivation:

1. Not being listened to

Employees know when they are being overlooked and ignored. Companies that do not listen and acknowledge what their employees need and want are setting themselves up to lose some passionate employees. When employees do not feel heard and like their concerns are thrown out the window, they will start feeling apathy and disinterest towards their employer.

2. Lack of recognition and appreciation

Anyone will feel demotivated if their hard work is not recognized. When an employee feels like they are not appreciated, they will no longer want to put their heart and soul into what they do. Not only that, but businesses who fail to support and applaud their employees might seem like they do not care.

3. Lack of communication and transparency

Many companies seem to withhold information from their employees that will not cause any harm when shared. When employees feel like they cannot see the full picture, they might feel unimportant and neglected. It is important for leaders to offer clear and transparent communication with their employees.

4. Unclear vision

Not having a clear vision or purpose for the company means that employees have no idea where this job will take them. Therefore, employees can become demotivated when they are not aware of where the company is heading, and whether or not they are part of the future plan. It is also important to mention that many employees have a strong sense of purpose, and not seeing that in the workplace can be quite demotivating.

5. No growth opportunity

The lack of growth opportunities can arise from the fact that companies are being vague about the direction of the company. Employees who feel like they will not learn and grow will become less motivated. Without challenges and room for growth, employees will stop putting as much effort and become less involved.

6. Lack of flexibility

The entire world has been going through a difficult time with the hundreds of punches the pandemic has thrown our way. And if companies are still not giving their employees a break by being flexible, then chances are these employees are not performing at their best. Boxing employees in and putting restrictions on what they can and cannot do can be overwhelming and draining. Giving space and flexibility to employees shows them that you understand that life can be challenging and trust they will do their jobs.

7. Not having a true leader

Having a real leader who employees can turn to is imperative for the success of any organization. Leaders are understanding, supportive and empathetic, and without them employees can feel neglected. However, not all leaders are true leaders, and some can be unapproachable. These kinds of leaders put out the passion of many employees, and end up silencing them.



What about you? Have you been feeling demotivated at work? Was any of the above reasons behind your demotivation or was it something else?