7 Things You Should Consider When Creating Your Company's Website

Even small businesses need to have a website. In fact, it is a great medium to increase brand popularity and sales. Thus, it is highly recommended to consider creating an official website as you launch your business.







Here are some of the best practices to follow to create a site that will help you reach your goals for your business.

1. Choose a domain name that is both unique and easy to remember

The domain name plays an important role in the success of your website. It is best if you can find the exact name of your business but nowadays, it’s very difficult to find available short domain names. It is advisable to come up with combinations of words but make sure that it is still easy to remember and doesn’t have uncomplicated spelling too. You do not want to lose visitors because they misspelt your domain name and were routed to another website or they just simply lost their patience.

2. Make sure that the hosting site has minimum to zero downtime

It is important that the website is always up with no interruptions especially during peak hours. Thus, make sure to choose a hosting site that has a good reputation on this area.

3. Have an SSL certificate

Online users are very meticulous these days. They want to make sure that their personal details are safe when they sign up on a website. Having an SSL certificate gives them a sense of confidence and relief.

4. Make your homepage neat and easy to look at

Always keep your homepage clean and direct to the point. Do not go overboard with graphics, videos, pop-ups. Keep the wordcount down too. You only have a few seconds to capture the attention of visitors so make sure to be clear with the message that you want to send across.

5. Use high–quality content

In terms of content, always publish original and well-created content whether articles, images, or videos. If you will be using stock photos, be sure that you get it from authorised sources. You do not want to be sued for using copyrighted materials.

6. List down complete contact details

New users usually check contact details of the website. Most importantly if they will be buying products and paying online. Make sure to include all your contact details such as your email address, phone number, mobile number, office address, and others.

They want to be sure that they can talk to an admin in case they have questions or other concerns. Lastly, be sure that you will respond to inquiries within a 24-hour period.

7. Link your official social media accounts

Lastly, it is highly recommended to link your official social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and others to your website. This gives you more credibility and will make you look more approachable as well. In return, it is also best to promote your site on your social media accounts so your followers and friends can visit your site.

These are some best practices to observe when creating a website for your business. It is best to update your site weekly, especially during its first few months to keep a steady flow of traffic.

