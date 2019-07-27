737 MAX Deteriorate Boeing Second-Quarter Revenue by $5.6 Billion

Boeing reported that its second-quarter revenue dropped 35 per cent year-on-year to $15.8 billion, reflecting the previously announced 737 MAX charge, which reduced revenue by $5.6 billion and earnings by $8.74 per share.





The company posted GAAP loss per share of ($5.21) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($5.82), as well as lower 737 deliveries partially offset by higher defence and services volume. Boeing recorded operating cash flow of ($0.6) billion and paid $1.2 billion of dividends.

Due to the uncertainty of the timing and conditions surrounding return to service of the 737 MAX fleet, new guidance will be issued at a future date, a Boeing statement said.

Boeing is working very closely with the FAA on the process they have laid out to certify the 737 MAX software update and safely return the MAX to service. Disciplined development and testing is underway and we will submit the final software package to the FAA once we have satisfied all of their certification requirements. Regulatory authorities will determine the process for certifying the MAX software and training updates as well as the timing for lifting the grounding order.

"This is a defining moment for Boeing and we remain focused on our enduring values of safety, quality, and integrity in all that we do, as we work to safely return the 737 MAX to service," said Boeing chairman, president and chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg. "During these challenging times, teams across our enterprise continue to perform at a high level while delivering on commitments and capturing new opportunities driven by strong, long-term fundamentals."

Commercial Airplanes second-quarter revenue was $4.7 billion reflecting the previously announced 737 MAX charge and lower 737 deliveries partially offset by favourable mix. Second-quarter operating margin was (104.7) percent reflecting the previously announced 737 MAX charge and lower 737 deliveries partially offset by a higher margin on the 787 program.

During the quarter, Commercial Airplanes delivered 90 airplanes, including 42 787s, and captured orders for two 777 freighters for DHL and six 767 freighters for FedEx. Highlights from the Paris Air Show included a letter of intent from IAG for 200 737 MAX airplanes as well as several wide body commitments.

The 777X program is progressing well through pre-flight testing, Boeing said, adding that while the company is still targeting late 2020 for first delivery of the 777X, there is significant risk to this schedule given engine challenges, which are delaying first flight until early 2020.

Commercial Airplanes backlog remains healthy with more than 5,500 airplanes valued at $390 billion, the statement said.