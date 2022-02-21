The 8 Best Smartphones for $300 or Less in 2022

Buying a new phone can be a little bothersome for some of us, let alone when it costs a whole lot of money. However, in a world where technological advancements are at every corner, companies are introducing high quality smartphones for a maximum of $300! And if you ask me, a smartphone for only $300 can be quite tempting!

Here are the 8 best smartphones that will cost you $300 or less:

1. Xiaomi POCO X3 PRO

Source: shutterstock

Released less than a year ago, the POCO X3 PRO is being sold for $252 and $289.99 for the 128GB 6GB RAM and the 256GB 8GB RAM on Amazon, respectively. The POCO X3 PRO has a great style and is said to accommodate gaming in a fast and seamless manner.

2. Samsung Galaxy A50

Source: shutterstock

One thing that helps the Android system gain a competitive edge is that it caters to different needs. With the Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB 4GB RAM being sold at only $279 on Amazon, it is providing its customers with a high end smartphone at a good price. Even with an affordable smartphone, Samsung made sure to maintain its high quality display and fast charging feature.

3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Source: shutterstock

With the price of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G around $279.99, Samsung lovers are getting a smartphone with 5G connectivity for an affordable price.

4. Motorola Moto G Power

Said to have a battery life of 3 days and a triple camera, the Motorola Moto G Power seems like a great choice with an affordable price of $179.99. In addition, the Moto G Power reportedly has a high performance and an AI-powered camera!

5. OnePlus Nord N10 5G

Another 5G smartphone that is giving its users high data speed and a fast refresh display is the OnePlus Nord N10 5G which is being sold for only $168.99.

6. Motorola Moto G Stylus

While it had a price of $299.99, the Motorola Moto G Stylus is now being sold for $199.99 on Amazon as of writing! Despite the fact that unlike Moto G Power, its battery only lasts up to 2 days, customers are still getting a good smartphone for a good price.

7. TCL 20S

One of the best smartphones you can get for $249.99 is the TCL 20S, which also seems to have a long battery life and pretty good performance.

8. OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Source: shutterstock

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones you can get your hands on. For a price of $209, you will be getting a great value deal.