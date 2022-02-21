The 8 Best Smartphones for $300 or Less in 2022

Buying a new phone can be a little bothersome for some of us, let alone when it costs a whole lot of money. However, in a world where technological advancements are at every corner, companies are introducing high quality smartphones for a maximum of $300! And if you ask me, a smartphone for only $300 can be quite tempting!
Here are the 8 best smartphones that will cost you $300 or less:
1. Xiaomi POCO X3 PRO
Released less than a year ago, the POCO X3 PRO is being sold for $252 and $289.99 for the 128GB 6GB RAM and the 256GB 8GB RAM on Amazon, respectively. The POCO X3 PRO has a great style and is said to accommodate gaming in a fast and seamless manner.
2. Samsung Galaxy A50
One thing that helps the Android system gain a competitive edge is that it caters to different needs. With the Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB 4GB RAM being sold at only $279 on Amazon, it is providing its customers with a high end smartphone at a good price. Even with an affordable smartphone, Samsung made sure to maintain its high quality display and fast charging feature.
3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
With the price of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G around $279.99, Samsung lovers are getting a smartphone with 5G connectivity for an affordable price.
4. Motorola Moto G Power
Said to have a battery life of 3 days and a triple camera, the Motorola Moto G Power seems like a great choice with an affordable price of $179.99. In addition, the Moto G Power reportedly has a high performance and an AI-powered camera!
5. OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Another 5G smartphone that is giving its users high data speed and a fast refresh display is the OnePlus Nord N10 5G which is being sold for only $168.99.
6. Motorola Moto G Stylus
While it had a price of $299.99, the Motorola Moto G Stylus is now being sold for $199.99 on Amazon as of writing! Despite the fact that unlike Moto G Power, its battery only lasts up to 2 days, customers are still getting a good smartphone for a good price.
7. TCL 20S
One of the best smartphones you can get for $249.99 is the TCL 20S, which also seems to have a long battery life and pretty good performance.
8. OnePlus Nord N200 5G
The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones you can get your hands on. For a price of $209, you will be getting a great value deal.
