WhatsApp to No Longer Work on These Smartphones

A new update to WhatsApp will mean that the app will no longer run on several Android and Apple phones.

According to reports, the Facebook-owned platform updated the FAQ section on their website to announce that the app would only be compatible with phones running the Android 4.0.3 operating system or newer and iPhones running on iOS 9 or newer.

Due to the update, the iPhone 4 and earlier models, including the iPhone 4s, will not support WhatsApp soon and users will now need an iPhone 5 or later model to use the app.

Those who are still on iOS 9, won't be able to use the platform either and iOS 10 will be required if users wish to use the encrypted chat service.

Models 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6, and 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 10 to continue using WhatsApp.

6S, 6S Plus and the first-generation iPhone SE, are the last to support the latest version of the newly released iOS 14.

To find out if your phone still supports WhatsApp, iPhone can users go to Settings > General > Information to find out software version on your iPhone. Android users go to Settings > About Phone to find out OS version running on their smartphone.

WhatsApp had earlier dropped support for iOS 8 and older versions of the operating system last year.