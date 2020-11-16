8 Conditions for Expat Employees to Transfer Service without Employer’s Consent in Saudi Arabia

There are five conditions under which a foreign worker can benefit from the job mobility service. An employer can benefit from the service of a new employee in the event of fulfilling four conditions.The ministry also stated that the transfer service does not incur any additional fees other than what is in force at present and that it will not affect the status of issued visas, which will be in accordance with the mechanism that is currently in force.Five conditions for the eligibility of an expat worker to benefit from job mobility service1- An expatriate professional who is subject to the Kingdom’s Labor Law2- Completion of one year of service with the current employer after first entry in the Kingdom3- Employee would have a documented work contract.4- Job offer submitted by the new employer through the ministry’s Qiwa portal5- A notification to the current employer for the transfer of service request, with stating a notice period.Four conditions for new employer to make a request for expat worker’s transfer of service1- The employer’s firm eligible to obtain visas according to the rules and regulations2- Compliance with the Wage Protection Program regulations3- Compliance with regulations of the labor contract documentation and digitization program4- Compliance with the self-evaluation program.Eight conditions for expat worker’s eligibility to benefit from job mobility service without employer’s consent1- Absence of a documented work contract with the current employer within three months after worker’s entry into the Kingdom2- Failure of the employer to pay the worker’s wages for three consecutive months3- Absence of the employer because of travel, imprisonment, death or any other reasons4- Expiry of worker’s work permit or residency permit (iqama)5- Worker’s lodging of complaint about involvement of employer in commercial cover-up (tasattur) provided that the worker is not involved in tasattur.6- Worker has proof that employer is involved in trafficking in persons.7- Labor dispute between worker and current employer, and the employer or his representative failed to attend two sessions of litigation despite being notified of the hearing dates or not attending two sessions for amicable settlement of disputes8- Current employer’s nod to the worker’s transfer.