There is so much spotlight on successful and productive people, and many wonder what they do to achieve this level of success, and what exactly it is that they do that is very different from what the rest of the crowd does.

Contrary to what many might think, there really isn’t a shortcut or magic trick to climb the success ladder.

And to help quench your curiosity, here are 8 things highly productive people do differently:

1. They know their Most Important Task (MIT)

Ultra productive people know what their most important task for the day or week is, and make it a priority. Not only that, but they also know how important it is to work on it without any interruptions and when they are fully focused!

2. They own their time

It goes without saying that being productive means you know where to put your energy and focus, because once time passes, there is no way to get it back. That is why productive people do more than just acknowledge this fact, they also act accordingly. They know that the only way to grow is by mastering their time, and so they make sure to take advantage of every minute.

“To this day, I keep a schedule that is almost minute by minute.” - Shannon Miller, US gymnast

3. They say “No” often

Contrary to what so many believe, saying “no” is not a sign of weakness, it is a superpower. While most people prefer to bite their tongue, keep the peace and say “yes” when they actually want to say “no’, highly productive people do not have time to waste on sugar coated “yes-es”. They know that their time is valuable and cannot be reclaimed once lost, and therefore they opt to say “no” when needed!

4. They know the importance of a morning routine

Successful people know how important it is to start your day early and with a head start. They also know that having a morning routine to set the tone for their day is just as important. In fact, some of the most leading entrepreneurs, such as Jeff Bezos and Mary-Nazzal Batayneh, start their day early and set their intentions.

5. They work smart, not hard

We all know there are 1,440 minutes in a day, and highly productive people know that achieving great results does not have to do with how much you work, but instead how they work. What highly productive people tend to do is put a strategy in place to prioritize their tasks and make the best out of the time spent working. They set clear achievable days for every day or week, plan their time accordingly and focus on making real progress rather than just wanting to reach the goal to just be done. Not only that but working smartly will also help reduce stress and anxiety which in return helps them maintain their focus and energy longer.

6. They aren’t afraid to ask for help

No one person can do it all, and unlike so many people, the ultra productive know that and are not afraid to ask for help. A huge part of being productive is knowing which tasks to delegate and when to ask for the support of others. At the end of the day, no one knows everything and in order to thrive, one has to accept help.

7. They don’t clam up their mind with thoughts

While old research points that the average person thinks about 60,000 thoughts per day, new ones say it is just over 6,000 thoughts per day. Regardless of the number of thoughts, both are a lot to keep inside our mind, and highly productive people know that. Therefore, most of them know the importance of jotting down their ideas and decluttering their mind. Not only does this help them keep track of their thoughts, but it also helps their mind relax and take a break.

“I go through dozens of notebooks every year and write down everything that occurs to me each day, an idea not written down is an idea lost. When inspiration calls, you’ve got to capture it.” – Richard Branson, British Entrepreneur and Businessman

8. They take care of themselves

Taking care of our health should always be a priority, and while many seem to neglect that, highly productive people prioritize it. They know that in order to be able to function properly, they need to sleep and eat well, exercise, and rest when needed. Their physical and mental well being are just as important as their success and they make sure to always prioritize it.

Ultimately, what differentiates highly productive people from the rest of the crowd are the things they are willing to do to stay on track and keep moving forward. So if you want to join their club, time to step up your game!