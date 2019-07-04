8 Tips to Help You Choose the Best Job Offer for You

It might sound like the dream, but having two job offers on the table can make for a hard decision.





Recruitment specialists, Jonathan Berry, Senior Manager, and Dana Bakir, Manager, at Robert Walters Dubai, shares some tips to consider if you're struggling to decide:

Don't keep them waiting

Some companies may give you up to a week to make your decision, although this will largely depend on the length and structure of their recruitment process. During the interview process, you should have built up a good idea of whether you're interested in the role. A slow response could reflect badly on your decision-making skills and could even see the job offer withdrawn entirely.

Think long-term

One of the main reasons people change roles is to advance their career, so when deciding on your next move, your long-term career ambitions should be an important consideration. Long-term ambitions should act as an end goal, and whichever job choice you make now, it should move you further down the road towards that end goal.

Be careful of 'push' factors

When considering each role, ask yourself whether it would fulfil the reasons you decided to look for a new job in the first place. Any candidate will likely experience 'push factors' driving them away from their current role, but if the new job on offer doesn't address these issues, you could be left feeling unfulfilled and wondering if it was all worth it.

Assess the work/life balance

The work/life balance of any job means different things to different people, so consider what impact each role will have on your own needs and requirements. If candidates have young families or other responsibilities, then the ability to work from home or work flexibly may be a more pressing concern. Also consider each role's location and commute as this could significantly impact on your day-to-day life, although some companies may offer perks like childcare or gym membership that could offset these issues.

Consider the culture fit

A company's culture is critically important when deciding which offer to accept because you need to be sure you'll enjoy going into work every day. What constitutes a good culture fit largely depends on the individual, so candidates should take clues and insight wherever they can to assess if the workplace is right for them, such as asking friends or ex-employees who may know the business. Think about the types of roles you've enjoyed in the past, and which of the roles on offer comes closest to replicating that environment.

Reflect on the interview

The interview process is where the magic happens, offering you the best chance to gain a good understanding of how the company operates on a personal level. However, while candidates might not be able to build a completely accurate picture of the job through an interview, it should give them an idea of what to expect. From a good interview, you'll be able to imagine what a regular working day would be like and be able to gauge the company's workplace culture, which will enhance your decision-making process.

Don't get blinded by salary

While salary is obviously an important consideration in any job offer and should fairly reflect the level of work expected, it shouldn't be the only factor determining whether you accept or reject an offer. A role could offer other, non-monetary perks such as increased responsibility or greater exposure. If you want to make a decision unbiased by salary, ignore the financial package and focus instead on what excites you about the two offers.

Trust your gut

If you've asked the right questions in the interview and researched both the companies and the specific roles on offer, you should be well-placed to make a sensible, informed decision on which job you should take. However, taking on a new role is never without its risks regardless of how much thought has gone into the move. Being risk-averse isn't a bad quality when looking to change jobs, but at some point, you may just have to trust your gut and take that leap of faith!