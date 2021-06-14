Abu Dhabi Adds Malta to COVID-19 Green List, Removes UK, Tajikistan



Passengers arriving from Green List countries will only be required to undergo a PCR test at Abu Dhabi Airport, the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism tweeted.



Both the UK and Tajikistan have been included in the list since April, while Malta was recently added to it.



The UK has placed the UAE on its red list where passengers arriving from the country must isolate in hotels after their arrival.



“Countries, regions, and territories included within the Green List will be regularly updated based on international developments,” the department said.



It added that the list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.