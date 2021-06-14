  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Abu Dhabi Adds Malta to COVID-19 Green List, Removes UK, Tajikistan

Abu Dhabi Adds Malta to COVID-19 Green List, Removes UK, Tajikistan

Published June 14th, 2021 - 12:45 GMT
Abu Dhabi Adds Malta to COVID-19 Green List, Removes UK, Tajikistan
The UK has placed the UAE on its red list where passengers arriving from the country must isolate in hotels after their arrival. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Passengers arriving from Green List countries will only be required to undergo a PCR test at Abu Dhabi Airport
Abu Dhabi has removed the UK and Tajikistan from its Green List of countries exempting travelers from quarantine requirements upon arrival in the emirate.


Passengers arriving from Green List countries will only be required to undergo a PCR test at Abu Dhabi Airport, the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism tweeted.

Both the UK and Tajikistan have been included in the list since April, while Malta was recently added to it.

The UK has placed the UAE on its red list where passengers arriving from the country must isolate in hotels after their arrival.

Also ReadAir Arabia Abu Dhabi Starts Direct Flights to TrabzonAir Arabia Abu Dhabi Starts Direct Flights to Trabzon


“Countries, regions, and territories included within the Green List will be regularly updated based on international developments,” the department said.

It added that the list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Tags:UAEAbu Dhabi

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...